‘Violent Night 2’ Set for December 2026 Release

Universal Pictures has set the sequel to the 87North holiday action film “Violent Night” for release on Dec. 4, 2026.

Released in December 2022, “Violent Night” starred David Harbour as a surly version of Santa Claus who, while making his annual rounds to deliver gifts, stumbles upon a house with a family held hostage by mercenaries and takes matters into his own hands to rescue them. The film grossed $76 million at the global box office against a $20 million budget.

Tommy Wirkola directed the film from a screenplay by “Sonic the Hedgehog” series writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Harbour will return for the sequel with 87North founders Kelly McCormick and David Leitch producing, though details on the director, writer and plot remain under wraps.

Like its predecessor, “Violent Night 2” will take up an early December/post-Thanksgiving release slot that historically is a slow period for new releases outside of specialty titles. Studios steer clear of early December for most films to avoid competition from Thanksgiving tentpoles, but Christmas-themed films like “Violent Night” will take that spot to make the most of the seasonal spirit.

In the weeks following the release of “Violent Night 2,” a loaded holiday 2026 slate is already set up, led by Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” which will be the first “Avengers” film released outside of the start of the summer season in early May.

Other films currently slated include Universal/DreamWorks’ “Shrek 5,” Sony’s “Jumanji 3,” Focus Features’ “Werwulf” and Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune: Messiah,” though the last film may move to avoid competition with “Avengers” for Imax and other premium screens.