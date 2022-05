“Virgin River” Season 4 has a premiere date on Netflix.

The series will drop all 12 episodes of the new season on July 20.

“Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen and Marco Grazzini.

On Wednesday, Netflix also released several first look images from Season 4.

Here’s the logline for Season 4: “Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

Check out all the new images below.

“Virgin River” Season 4 (Netflix)

“Virgin River” Season 4 (Netflix)

“Virgin River” Season 4 (Netflix)

“Virgin River” Season 4 (Netflix)

“Virgin River” Season 4 (Netflix)