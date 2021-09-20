‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 at Netflix

Your prayers have been answered, “Virgin River” fans: The romance series has scored a two-season pickup, being renewed for both Seasons 4 and 5 at Netflix, the streaming service said Monday.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, “Virgin River” tells the love story of Mel Monroe (Breckenridge), who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind.

Per Netflix, the 10-episode third season of the romance series, which launched in July, “left fans with more questions about the residents of this small town after a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.”

Looks like with at least two more seasons to go, those fans will be getting answers — hopefully — and lots and lots more loving between Jack (Henderson) and Mel.

“Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole and Chase Petriw.

Based on the books by Robyn Carr, the Netflix TV adaptation of “Virgin River” is written by Sue Tenney, who serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Carr. Other writers include Amy Palmer Robertson, Lisa Marie Peterson, Jackson Sinder and Jackson Rock. Season 3 directors are Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell and Gail Harvey.

The first season of “Virgin River” debuted Dec. 6, 2019 on Netflix, and was renewed for a Season 2 later that month. The second season premiered on Nov. 27, 2020, and the following month, “Virgin River” Season 3 was ordered. The third season launched July 4 of this year.