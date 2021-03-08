Virtual Cinemas Bacurau

TheWrap/Kino Lorber

Have Virtual Cinemas Fallen Short of Saving Art Houses During the Pandemic?

by | March 8, 2021 @ 6:20 AM

“There are individual films that have played at the theater that… made more than all of the virtual films have made combined,” Coolidge Corner Theater’s Wesley Emblidge says

Virtual cinemas were meant to save independent theaters struggling through the pandemic. But nearly a year later as many art houses still remain closed, virtual cinemas hasn’t been the financial lifeline you’d expect.

In a survey of 150 art houses across the U.S., over 80% of respondents said that virtual cinema revenue cannot come close to replacing theatrical revenue, according to Makenzie Peecook at Art House Convergence, an association that provides resources and opportunities for art house cinemas.

Become a member to read more.
Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Good Girls’ Makes a Good Case for NBC Ditching Traditional TV Ratings
the chase clarice

Ratings: ‘The Chase’ Season Finale Was Left Chasing ‘Clarice’ in Total Viewers
digital media subscriptions

Inside the Double-Digit Revenue Growth in Digital Publishing Subscriptions Last Year
movie theaters nyc

Will Reopened NYC Movie Theaters Lead to Box Office Recovery (and Blockbusters’ Return)?
Dion Lim and CeFaan Kim

Meet the TV Journalists Leading Coverage of the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence
emerald fennell regina king chloe zhao

Oscars Gender Gap Narrows: Women Directed Record 27% of Best Picture Contenders
NAME THAT TUNE

Ratings: ‘Name That Tune’ Season Finale Hands Fox Wednesday Win

How Disney+ Re-Created Must-Watch TV With ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’

Why Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Believes Revenue Could Skyrocket in the Next 3 Years
Soul of a Nation

Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts
bob chapek disney

Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s First Year Report Card: High Marks for Not ‘Steering it Off a Cliff’