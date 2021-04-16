Oscars: Andra Day, Maria Bakalova and More at TheWrap’s Virtual Nominees Luncheon (Exclusive Photos)

One of the highlights of every awards season is the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, which brings together contenders from all categories for a casual soiree that’s all about camaraderie rather than competition. Since that event was one more of the many casualties of this pandemic year, we invited all the nominees to send us a photo of themselves having lunch or raising a glass. So here, all mixed up the way they’d be at the real luncheon, are some members of the Class of 2021.
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” -- Actress
Pete Docter, “Soul” -- Animated Feature
Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” -- Director
H.E.R., “Judas and the Black Messiah” -- Original Song
Diane Warren, “The Life Ahead” -- Original Song
Kris Bowers, “A Concerto Is a Conversation” -- Documentary Short
Savan Kotecha, “Eurovision Song Contest” -- Original Song
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” -- Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” -- Supporting Actress
Florian Zeller, “The Father” -- Adapted Screenplay
Dan Scanlon, “Onward” -- Animated Feature
Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” -- Supporting Actor
Matthew Mungle, “Hillbilly Elegy” -- Makeup and Hairstyling
Lauren Domino, “Time” -- Documentary Feature
Emile Mosseri, “Minari” -- Original Score
Daniel Pemberton, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” -- Original Song
Glen Keane, “Over the Moon” -- Animated Feature
Jamika Wilson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” -- Makeup and Hairstyling
Abraham Marder, “Sound of Metal”-- Original Screenplay
Terence Blanchard, “Da 5 Bloods” -- Original Score
Madeline Sharafian, “Burrow” -- Animated Short
Fat Max Gsus, “Eurovision Song Contest” -- Original Song
Kenny and Keith Lucas, "Judas and the Black Messiah -- Original Screenplay
Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World” -- Cinematography
Matthew Kasmir, “The Midnight Sky” -- Visual Effects
Donald Graham Burt, “Mank” -- Production Design