Coralie Fargeat, RaMell Ross and More Attend Our Virtual Oscar Nominees Luncheon | Exclusive Photos

Four years ago, the Academy canceled its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon because of the COVID pandemic. We always loved the event that mixed up nominees from all the categories for an afternoon of schmoozing, eating and toasting, so we invited them all to send us photos of themselves raising a glass or having a bite. And now that the luncheon has been canceled again, this time because of the L.A. wildfires, we’ve brought back our virtual version on the same day the in-person event was originally scheduled to take place.

Here’s Oscar’s Class of 2025, spread out around the world until March 2 — but together in spirit.

Photo: Courtesy of Diane Warren Diane Warren, Best Original Song, “The Six Triple Eight” Photo: Courtesy of Shiori Ito Shiori Ito, Best Documentary Feature, “Black Box Diaries” Photo: Courtesy of Abraham Alexander Abraham Alexander, Best Original Song, “Sing Sing” Photo: Courtesy of Eric Barba Eric Barba, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus” Photo: Courtesy of Coralie Fargeat Coralie Fargeat, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, “The Substance” Photo: Courtesy of Lol Crawley Lol Crawley, Best Cinematography, “The Brutalist” Photo: Courtesy of Kris Bowers Kris Bowers, Best Original Score, “The Wild Robot” Photo: Courtesy of Julia Floch Carbonel Julia Floch Carbonel, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez” Photo: Courtesy of Beatrice Brentnerová Beatrice Brentnerová, Best Production Design, “Nosferatu” Photo: Courtesy of Suzie Davies Suzie Davies, Best Production Design, “Conclave” Photo: Courtesy of Camille and Clément Ducal Camille and Clément Ducal, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, “Emilia Pérez” Photo: Courtesy of Lisy Christl Lisy Christl, Best Costume Design, “Conclave” Photo: Courtesy of Aymeric Devoldere Aymeric Devoldère, Best Sound, “Emilia Pérez” Photo: Courtesy of Nick Emerson Nick Emerson, Best Film Editing, “Conclave” Photo: Courtesy of Emmanuel Janvier Emmanuel Janvier, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez” Photo: Courtesy of Myron Kerstein Myron Kerstein, Best Film Editing, “Wicked” Photo: Courtesy of Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus” Photo: Courtesy of Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Sing Sing” Photo: Courtesy of Craig Lathrop Craig Lathrop, Best Production Design, “Nosferatu” Photo: Courtesy of Traci Loader Traci Loader, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Nosferatu” Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Macarin Daniel Macarin, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus” Photo: Courtesy of Clarence Maclin Clarence Maclin, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Sing Sing” Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Mann Kelsey Mann, Best Animated Feature, “Inside Out 2”

Photo: Courtesy of Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven, Best Documentary Short, “Incident” Photo: Courtesy of Linda Muir Linda Muir, Best Costume Design, “Nosferatu” Photo: Courtesy of Mark Nielsen Mark Nielsen, Best Animated Feature, “Inside Out 2” Photo: Courtesy of Adrian Quesada

Adrian Quesada, Best Original Song, “Sing Sing” Photo: Courtesy of Kellen Quinn Kellen Quinn, Best Documentary Feature, “Sugarcane” Photo: Courtesy of RaMell Ross RaMell Ross, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Nickel Boys” Photo: Courtesy of Suzanne Stokes-Munton Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Nosferatu” Photo: Courtesy of Cynthia Sleiter Cynthia Sleiter, Best Production Design, “Conclave” Photo: Courtesy of Volker Bertelmann Volker Bertelmann, Best Original Score, “Conclave” Photo: Courtesy of Niels Barletta Niels Barletta, Best Sound, “Emilia Pérez” Photo: Courtesy of Julian Brave Noisecat and Emily Kassie Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, Best Documentary Feature, “Sugarcane” Photo: Courtesy of Juliette Welfing Juliette Welfling, Best Film Editing, “Emilia Pérez” Photo: Courtesy of Jean-Christophe Spadaccini Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez” Photo: Courtesy of Donald Sylvester Donald Sylvester, Best Sound, “A Complete Unknown” Photo: Courtesy of Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, Best Documentary Feature, “Porcelain War”

This story originally ran in the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.