Coralie Fargeat, RaMell Ross and More Attend Our Virtual Oscar Nominees Luncheon | Exclusive Photos

TheWrap magazine: Diane Warren, Kris Bowers, Shiori Ito, Volker Bertelmann and more nominees raised a glass at our second virtual fête honoring Oscar contenders

Steve pond
Oscars virtual nominees luncheon
Photos courtesy of RaMell Ross, Coralie Fargeat and Shiori Ito

Four years ago, the Academy canceled its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon because of the COVID pandemic. We always loved the event that mixed up nominees from all the categories for an afternoon of schmoozing, eating and toasting, so we invited them all to send us photos of themselves raising a glass or having a bite. And now that the luncheon has been canceled again, this time because of the L.A. wildfires, we’ve brought back our virtual version on the same day the in-person event was originally scheduled to take place.

Here’s Oscar’s Class of 2025, spread out around the world until March 2 — but together in spirit.

Photo: Courtesy of Diane Warren

Diane Warren, Best Original Song, “The Six Triple Eight”

Photo: Courtesy of Shiori Ito

Shiori Ito, Best Documentary Feature, “Black Box Diaries”

Photo: Courtesy of Abraham Alexander

Abraham Alexander, Best Original Song, “Sing Sing”

Photo: Courtesy of Eric Barba

Eric Barba, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus”

Photo: Courtesy of Coralie Fargeat

Coralie Fargeat, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, “The Substance”

Photo: Courtesy of Lol Crawley

Lol Crawley, Best Cinematography, “The Brutalist”

Photo: Courtesy of Kris Bowers

Kris Bowers, Best Original Score, “The Wild Robot”

Photo: Courtesy of Julia Floch Carbonel

Julia Floch Carbonel, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez”

Photo: Courtesy of Beatrice Brentnerová

Beatrice Brentnerová, Best Production Design, “Nosferatu”

Suzie Davies Best Production Design, Conclave
Photo: Courtesy of Suzie Davies

Suzie Davies, Best Production Design, “Conclave”

Camille and Clément Ducal, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, "Emilia Pérez"
Photo: Courtesy of Camille and Clément Ducal

Camille and Clément Ducal, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, “Emilia Pérez”

Photo: Courtesy of Lisy Christl

Lisy Christl, Best Costume Design, “Conclave”

Aymeric Devoldere Best Sound, Emilia Pérez
Photo: Courtesy of Aymeric Devoldere

Aymeric Devoldère, Best Sound, “Emilia Pérez”

Photo: Courtesy of Nick Emerson

Nick Emerson, Best Film Editing, “Conclave”

Photo: Courtesy of Emmanuel Janvier

Emmanuel Janvier, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez”

Photo: Courtesy of Myron Kerstein

Myron Kerstein, Best Film Editing, “Wicked”

Niels Barletta
Photo: Courtesy of Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser

Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus”

Photo: Courtesy of Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley

Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Sing Sing”

Photo: Courtesy of Craig Lathrop

Craig Lathrop, Best Production Design, “Nosferatu”

Photo: Courtesy of Traci Loader

Traci Loader, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Nosferatu”

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Macarin

Daniel Macarin, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus”

Photo: Courtesy of Clarence Maclin

Clarence Maclin, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Sing Sing”

Photo: Courtesy of Kelsey Mann

Kelsey Mann, Best Animated Feature, “Inside Out 2”


Photo: Courtesy of Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven, Best Documentary Short, “Incident”

Photo: Courtesy of Linda Muir

Linda Muir, Best Costume Design, “Nosferatu”

Photo: Courtesy of Mark Nielsen

Mark Nielsen, Best Animated Feature, “Inside Out 2”

Photo: Courtesy of Adrian Quesada

Adrian Quesada, Best Original Song, “Sing Sing”

Photo: Courtesy of Kellen Quinn

Kellen Quinn, Best Documentary Feature, “Sugarcane”

Photo: Courtesy of RaMell Ross

RaMell Ross, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Nickel Boys”

Photo: Courtesy of Suzanne Stokes-Munton

Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Nosferatu”

Photo: Courtesy of Cynthia Sleiter

Cynthia Sleiter, Best Production Design, “Conclave”

Photo: Courtesy of Volker Bertelmann

Volker Bertelmann, Best Original Score, “Conclave”

Photo: Courtesy of Niels Barletta

Niels Barletta, Best Sound, “Emilia Pérez”

Photo: Courtesy of Julian Brave Noisecat and Emily Kassie

Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, Best Documentary Feature, “Sugarcane”

Photo: Courtesy of Juliette Welfing

Juliette Welfling, Best Film Editing, “Emilia Pérez”

Photo: Courtesy of Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez”

Photo: Courtesy of Donald Sylvester

Donald Sylvester, Best Sound, “A Complete Unknown”

Photo: Courtesy of Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev

Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, Best Documentary Feature, “Porcelain War”

This story originally ran in the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.

Demi Moore photographed by Zoe McConnell for TheWrap
AFI Awards - Edebiri Grande Domingo Erivo
Read Next
AFI Awards Lunch: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Gets a Warm Reception but ‘Wicked’ Brings the House Down

Comments