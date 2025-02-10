Coralie Fargeat, RaMell Ross and More Attend Our Virtual Oscar Nominees Luncheon | Exclusive Photos

Four years ago, the Academy canceled its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon because of the COVID pandemic. We always loved the event that mixed up nominees from all the categories for an afternoon of schmoozing, eating and toasting, so we invited them all to send us photos of themselves raising a glass or having a bite. And now that the luncheon has been canceled again, this time because of the L.A. wildfires, we’ve brought back our virtual version on the same day the in-person event was originally scheduled to take place.
Here’s Oscar’s Class of 2025, spread out around the world until March 2 — but together in spirit.
Diane Warren, Best Original Song, “The Six Triple Eight”
Shiori Ito, Best Documentary Feature, “Black Box Diaries”
Abraham Alexander, Best Original Song, “Sing Sing”
Eric Barba, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus”
Coralie Fargeat, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, “The Substance”
Lol Crawley, Best Cinematography, “The Brutalist”
Kris Bowers, Best Original Score, “The Wild Robot”
Julia Floch Carbonel, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez”
Beatrice Brentnerová, Best Production Design, “Nosferatu”
Suzie Davies, Best Production Design, “Conclave”
Camille and Clément Ducal, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, “Emilia Pérez”
Lisy Christl, Best Costume Design, “Conclave”
Aymeric Devoldère, Best Sound, “Emilia Pérez”
Nick Emerson, Best Film Editing, “Conclave”
Emmanuel Janvier, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez”
Myron Kerstein, Best Film Editing, “Wicked”
Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus”
Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Sing Sing”
Craig Lathrop, Best Production Design, “Nosferatu”
Traci Loader, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Nosferatu”
Daniel Macarin, Best Visual Effects, “Alien: Romulus”
Clarence Maclin, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Sing Sing”
Kelsey Mann, Best Animated Feature, “Inside Out 2”
Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven, Best Documentary Short, “Incident”
Linda Muir, Best Costume Design, “Nosferatu”
Mark Nielsen, Best Animated Feature, “Inside Out 2”
Adrian Quesada, Best Original Song, “Sing Sing”
Kellen Quinn, Best Documentary Feature, “Sugarcane”
RaMell Ross, Best Adapted Screenplay, “Nickel Boys”
Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Nosferatu”
Cynthia Sleiter, Best Production Design, “Conclave”
Volker Bertelmann, Best Original Score, “Conclave”
Niels Barletta, Best Sound, “Emilia Pérez”
Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, Best Documentary Feature, “Sugarcane”
Juliette Welfling, Best Film Editing, “Emilia Pérez”
Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, “Emilia Pérez”
Donald Sylvester, Best Sound, “A Complete Unknown”
Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, Best Documentary Feature, “Porcelain War”
This story originally ran in the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.