Karla Sofia Gascón, Mikey Madison to Receive Virtuosos Award at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Mikey Madison are among the eight actors who will be honored with the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s Virtuoso Award, an annual honor that goes to up-and-coming talent from movies in the awards conversation.

Other honorees will be Kieran Culkin, Harris Dickinson, Clarence Maclin and John Magaro.

Gascón and Gomez will be honored for their work in “Emilia Perez,” Culkin for “A Real Pain,” Grande for “Wicked,” Madison for “Anora,” Dickinson for “Blitz,” Maclin for “Sing Sing” and Magaro for “September 5.”

Virtuosos honorees in recent years have included Oscar nominees and winners Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera, Austin Butler, Ke Huy Qyan, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Maria Bakalova.

The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 and will be moderated by Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger for the 15th time. The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which runs from Feb. 4-15 in the seaside town north of Los Angeles.