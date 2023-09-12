The 2023 VMAs will be broadcast live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center Tuesday night and TheWrap will be posting the arrival photos as the stars hit the red carpet.

Musicians are always the biggest red carpet risk-takers; Who can forget Lil Kim’s purple pastie or Lady Gaga’s meat dress? And for the men, Lil Nas X has been turning looks the last few years.

Take a trip down memory lane as we highlight the most outrageous fashions from MTV VMAs past, and see 2023’s looks here.