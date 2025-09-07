The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are on the horizon once again, and as usual, the show promises to bring a night of familiar faces and exciting performances.

This year’s nominees are led by Lady Gaga. The singer pulled in 12 nominations including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year. Other top nominees for this year’s show include Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Bruno Mars, ROSÉ, and Billie Eilish.

Here’s everything you need to know about where, when and how to watch the 2025 VMAs.

When are the 2025 VMAs?

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are on Sunday, Sept. 7.

What time do the VMAs start?

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards begin at 5pm PT/8pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 7.

How can you watch the VMAs?

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on CBS. It will also be simulcast on MTV. There will be a pre-show beginning an hour before the show able to be watched on MTV, BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

Can you stream the VMAs?

The award show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ for those who are Premium subscribers to the service.

Who is hosting the 2025 VMAs?

LL Cool J takes the hosting reins in 2025. He previously co-hosted the 2022 show alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. The pre-show will be hosted by Kevan Kenney and Nessa.