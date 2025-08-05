VMAs: Lady Gaga Leads the Pack With 12 Nominations

Lady Gaga brought in the most nominations for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with 12, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, CBS and MTV announced Tuesday morning. It’s the third time Gaga leads the pack at the VMAs, following her 2010 and 2020 nomination hauls (in 2020, she tied with Ariana Grande at nine).

Gaga and Bruno Mars are nominated in Video of the Year and Song of the Year for their collab “Die with a Smile.” Though Mars is not among the Artist of the Year lineup, the musician snagged the second-most nominations with 11. Trailing Mars is Kendrick Lamar (nominated in both Video of the Year and Artist of the Year) with 10 total nods.

Other heavy hitters for the Sept. 7 ceremony VMAs include ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, each with eight nominations; Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, each with seven; Billie Eilish with six; Charli xcx with five; and Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae, each with four.

Taylor Swift is currently the winningest musician in VMA history with 30 total trophies, trailed closely behind by Beyoncé with 28. The two are both among this 2025’s Artist of the Year lineup alongside Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd.

This year, the VMAs have added two new categories: Best Country (featuring Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen) and Best Pop Artist (featuring Ariana Grande, Charli xcx, Justin Bieber, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae). There are currently 10 nominees for Song of the Year, though this playing field will narrow down to six on Aug. 18.

There are 33 first-time nominees at the 2025 VMAs. Though ROSÉ was part of Blackpink when the group had been nominated in the past, her eight nominations this year represent the first time she’s been recognized as a solo artist. Alex Warren and Gigi Perez are fellow first-time nominees, each with three nods. Damiano David, previously recognized by the VMAs as part of Måneskin, joins Leon Thomas, Lola Young, sombr and The Marías as first-time nominees with two nominations.

Fans can go to vote.mtv.com to vote on the VMAs until 6 p.m. on Sept. 5. The voting for Best New Artist will remain open into the Sept. 7 ceremony. Opportunities for additional votes can be found @VMAs on Instagram through Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. From Aug. 7 to Sept. 4, fans can get double votes for an hour starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET for BACARDÍ Rum’s Power Hour.

The 2025 VMAs will air Sunday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The ceremony can be watched on CBS, MTV and Paramount+ in the U.S. You can find a full list of nominations below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Burger King

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead” (Republic Records)

Billie Eilish — “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” (Darkroom/Interscope Records)

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile” (Interscope Records)

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.” (Atlantic Records)

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild” (Island)

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti — “Timeless” (XO/Republic Records)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny (Rimas Entertainment)

Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga (Interscope Records)

Morgan Wallen (Big Loud Records/Mercury Records)

Taylor Swift (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren — “Ordinary” (Atlantic Records)

Billie Eilish — “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” (Darkroom/Interscope Records)

Doechii — “Anxiety” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire” (Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records)

Gracie Abrams — “I Love You, I’m Sorry” (Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile” (Interscope Records)

Lorde – “What Was That” (Republic Records)

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.” (Atlantic Records)

Tate McRae — “Sports Car” (RCA Records)

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti — “Timeless” (XO/Republic Records)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alex Warren (Atlantic Records)

Ella Langley (SAWGOD/Columbia Records)

Gigi Perez (Island)

Lola Young (Island)

sombr (SMB Music/Warner Records)

The Marías (Nice Life/Atlantic Records)

BEST POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

Charli xcx (Atlantic Records)

Justin Bieber (Def Jam Recordings)

Lorde (Republic Records)

Miley Cyrus (Columbia Records)

Sabrina Carpenter (Island)

Tate McRae (RCA Records)

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDI Rum

Aug. 2024: Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)

Sept. 2024: Ayra Starr — “Last Heartbreak Song” (Mavin Records/Republic Records)

Oct. 2024: Mark Ambor — “Belong Together” (Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music)

Nov. 2024: Lay Bankz — “Graveyard” (Artist Partner Group Inc.)

Dec. 2024: Dasha — “Bye Bye Bye” (Warner Records)

Jan. 2025: KATSEYE — “Touch” (HYBE/Geffen Records)

Feb. 2025: Jordan Adetunji — “KEHLANI” (300 Entertainment)

Mar. 2025: Leon Thomas — “YES IT IS” (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

Apr. 2025: Livingston — “Shadow” (Republic Records)

May 2025: Damiano David — “Next Summer” (Sony Italy/Arista Records)

June 2025: Gigi Perez — “Sailor Song” (Island)

July 2025: ROLE MODEL — “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” (Interscope Records)

BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs — “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” (Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “luther” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile” (Interscope Records)

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton — “Pour Me A Drink” (Mercury Records)

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.” (Atlantic Records)

Selena Gomez, benny blanco — “Sunset Blvd” (SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records)

BEST POP

Alex Warren — “Ordinary” (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead” (Republic Record)

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire” (Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records)

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile” (Interscope Records)

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.” (Atlantic Records)

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild” (Island)

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii — “Anxiety” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Drake — “NOKIA” (OVO/Santa Anna/Republic)

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll — “Somebody Save Me” (Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red — “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” (CMG/Interscope Records)

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

LL COOL J ft. Eminem — “Murdergram Deux” (Def Jam Recordings)

Travis Scott — “4X4” (Cactus Jack/Epic Records)

BEST R&B

Chris Brown — “Residuals” (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs — “MUTT (REMIX)” (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

Mariah Carey — “Type Dangerous” (gamma.)

PARTYNEXTDOOR — “N o C h i l l” (OVO Sound)

Summer Walker — “Heart Of A Woman” (LVRN/Interscope Records)

SZA — “Drive” (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records)

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti — “Timeless” (XO/Republic Records)

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gigi Perez — “Sailor Song” (Island)

Imagine Dragons — “Wake Up” (KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records)

Lola Young — “Messy” (Island)

mgk & Jelly Roll — “Lonely Road” (EST 19XX/Interscope Records)

sombr — “back to friends” (SMB Music/Warner Records)

The Marías — “Back To Me” (Nice Life/Atlantic Records)

BEST ROCK

Coldplay — “ALL MY LOVE” (Atlantic Records)

Evanescence — “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” (Netflix Music)

Green Day — “One Eyed Bastard” (Reprise Records/Warner Records)

Lenny Kravitz — “Honey” (℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH)

Linkin Park — “The Emptiness Machine” (Warner Records)

twenty one pilots — “The Contract” (Fueled By Ramen)

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny — “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” (Rimas Entertainment)

J Balvin — “Rio” (Capitol Records)

KAROL G — “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” (Bichota Records/Interscope Records)

Peso Pluma — “LA PATRULLA” (Double P Records)

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos — “Khé?” (Sony Music US Latin)

Shakira — “Soltera“ (Sony Music US Latin)

BEST K-POP

aespa — “Whiplash” (SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group)

JENNIE — “like JENNIE” (OA Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Jimin — “Who” (BIGHIT MUSIC)

JISOO — “earthquake” (Warner Records)

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE — “Born Again” (Lloud Co./RCA Records)

Stray Kids — “Chk Chk Boom” (JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic)

ROSÉ — “toxic till the end” (Atlantic Records)

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake & Travis Scott — “Active” (YBNL Nation/EMPIRE)

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott — “TaTaTa” (Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records)

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea — “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” (gamma.)

Rema — “Baby (Is It A Crime)” (Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records)

Tems ft. Asake — “Get It Right” (RCA Records/Since ’93)

Tyla — “PUSH 2 START” (FAX Records/Epic Records)

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz — “Piece Of My Heart” (Starboy/RCA Records)

BEST COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton — “Think I’m In Love With You” (Mercury Nashville)

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood — “I’m Gonna Love You” (CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville)

Jelly Roll — “Liar” (BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records)

Lainey Wilson — “4x4xU” (Broken Bow Records)

Megan Moroney — “Am I Okay?” (Columbia Records)

Morgan Wallen — “Smile” (Big Loud Records/Mercury Records)

BEST ALBUM

Bad Bunny — “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (Rimas Entertainment)

Kendrick Lamar — “GNX” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga — “Mayhem” (Interscope Records)

Morgan Wallen — “I’m The Problem” (Big Loud Records/Mercury Records)

Sabrina Carpenter — “Short n’ Sweet” (Island)

The Weeknd — “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (XO/Republic Records)

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead” (Republic Records)

Bad Bunny — “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” (Rimas Entertainment)

Damiano David — “FUNNY little STORIES” (Sony Italy/Arista Records)

Mac Miller — “Balloonerism” (Warner Records)

Miley Cyrus — “Something Beautiful” (Columbia Records)

The Weeknd — “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (XO/Republic Records)

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Burna Boy — “Higher” (Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records)

Charli xcx — “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” (Atlantic Records)

Doechii — “Anxiety” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll — “Somebody Save Me” (Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Selena Gomez, benny blanco — “Younger And Hotter Than Me” (SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records)

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan — “Sleepwalking” (Arista Records)

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead” (Republic Records)

Charli xcx — “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra” (Interscope Records)

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.” (Atlantic Records)

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild” (Island)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx —“Guess featuring Billie Eilish” (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra” (Interscope Records)

Lorde — “Man Of The Year” (Republic Records)

Miley Cyrus — “End of the World” (Columbia Records)

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.” (Atlantic Records)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead” (Republic Records)

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire” (Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra” (Interscope Records)

Miley Cyrus — “Easy Lover” (Columbia Records)

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild” (Island)

BEST EDITING

Charli xcx — “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” (Atlantic Records)

Ed Sheeran — “Sapphire” (Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra” (Interscope Records)

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild” (Island)

Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” (Atlantic Records)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doechii — “Anxiety” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

FKA twigs — “Eusexua” (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” (pgLang/Interscope Records)

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra” (Interscope Records)

Tyla — “PUSH 2 START” (FAX Records/Epic Records)

Zara Larsson — “Pretty Ugly” (Epic Records)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande — “brighter days ahead” (Republic Records)

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra” (Interscope Records)

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars — “APT.” (Atlantic Records)

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild” (Island)

Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” (Atlantic Records)

The Weeknd — “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (XO/Republic Records)