‘The Voice’ Fans Say Goodbye to Blake Shelton After Season 23 Finale

The season 23 finale of “The Voice” was bittersweet for fans of the long-running reality singing competition show. Though they got to find out *spoiler* won this season’s competition, they also had to say goodbye to a voice that has become synonymous with the show over the course of its 12-year run. Country star Blake Shelton, who has served as a coach for each and every one of the show’s 23 seasons, said his final goodbyes Tuesday night after announcing he would be retiring from the show last October.

The country singer is walking away to spend more time with his family, he told “Access Hollywood” in January. He leaves the show as the winningest coach in its history with nine victories, and has appeared in a staggering 445 episodes.

“These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories,” Shelton wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone… the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y’all!!!!!!”

“The Voice” fans on Twitter were, understandably, a mess. Check out some of the most heartfelt reactions to Shelton’s exit:

Congratulations @blakeshelton ! You’ve not only won trophies, but you’ve won the hearts of your fellow coaches, colleagues, crew, artists , millions of fans around the world ( and most especially the heart of @gwenstefani ! )



WE LOVE YOU COACH BLAKE! #TeamBlake forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eF2u3Pf4Se — Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! (@forgwenandblake) May 24, 2023

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s time shared on @NBCTheVoice, AKA ‘Shevine,’ will go down as one of the best duos and “bromances” in reality television.



Will never forget all the hilarious moments we’ve witnessed! Congrats, @blakeshelton on your retirement from ‘The Voice.’ https://t.co/56ovJOoEqK — Maroon 5 News (@Maroon5NR) May 23, 2023

YOURE A LEGEND, TY FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO BLAKE 🫶🏼 forever grateful for you — bodie (@bodielovesyou) May 23, 2023

I love you Blake and I’m so thankful for you. — NOIVAS. (@noivaswright) May 23, 2023

Going to be really, really hard to even watch The Voice when you aren’t there anymore, just sayin’🤨❣️ — T Carrasquillo (@t_carrasquillo) May 23, 2023

An incredible run for the best Voice coach ever! We'll be missing your presence on this show, cowboy! #TeamBlake forever. ❤👑✌❤ pic.twitter.com/RZN4T9RF7W — monjaMD 🇵🇭 | #Shefani 🤠🌻 /#Barça 💙❤/ Army 💜 (@mihailotolotos) May 23, 2023