‘The Voice’ Fans Say Goodbye to Blake Shelton After Season 23 Finale

The season 23 finale of “The Voice” was bittersweet for fans of the long-running reality singing competition show. Though they got to find out *spoiler* won this season’s competition, they also had to say goodbye to a voice that has become synonymous with the show over the course of its 12-year run. Country star Blake Shelton, who has served as a coach for each and every one of the show’s 23 seasons, said his final goodbyes Tuesday night after announcing he would be retiring from the show last October.
The country singer is walking away to spend more time with his family, he told “Access Hollywood” in January. He leaves the show as the winningest coach in its history with nine victories, and has appeared in a staggering 445 episodes.
“These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories,” Shelton wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone… the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y’all!!!!!!”
“The Voice” fans on Twitter were, understandably, a mess. Check out some of the most heartfelt reactions to Shelton’s exit: