Vox Media Furloughs 9% of Staff, Cuts Salaries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Affected employees will be furloughed beginning May 1

| April 17, 2020 @ 8:02 AM
Vox Media logo

Courtesy of Vox Media

Vox Media informed employees Friday of the cost-cutting measures the company will be undertaking in response to the coronavirus crisis, including furloughs and pay cuts.

From May 1 to July 31, 9% of Vox Media’s staff will be furloughed, according to an internal memo reviewed by TheWrap. The teams affected by the furloughs include sales, sales support, production, events, SB Nation’s and Curbed’s editorial divisions and support functions like IT and Office Operations.

Employees making over $130,000 will see tiered salary reductions. Wage increases through the end of 2020 are also being frozen, as are 401k contribution matches.

Also Read: LA Times Parent Company Shutters 3 Newspapers in Burbank, Glendale and La Canada Valley

“Today we are taking some of the most difficult and important cost reduction actions in our company’s history. I want to explain our decisions and the rationale behind them here as best I can,” wrote Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff in the memo.

He continued, “Underlying everything I am about to lay out is the obvious and tragic fact that the world is experiencing a health and economic crisis unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes. Because we operate in such a tumultuous industry, it’s tempting to lump in the economic carnage resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic with other events or crises that we’ve seen in the media business. This is clearly very different: while the severity of the pandemic’s effect varies across institutions and individual lives, it is universal, and no one is immune from its impact. Vox Media is no exception, but if we act swiftly, wisely and compassionately, we can increase the probability that we will be able to continue to build the strong company for which we are proud to work.”

