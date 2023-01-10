The executive producers behind the new “The Walking Dead” spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Scott M. Gimple and Eli Jorné say surviving in New York will bring unique challenges to the veteran walker fighters Maggie and Negan.

AMC is giving viewers an all-new “Walking Dead” journey, this time with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as its two leads. Joining the entourage is U.S. Marshall Perlie Armstrong, who is played by Gaius Charles.

The series won’t include the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gimple and Jorné say you don’t need to watch any of the “Walking Dead” franchise in order to feel connected to the story — despite Morgan mentioning that “it would help.” In addition, the zombie series is moving its location from the plains of Georgie to the now very lifeless city of New York.

“We’ve seen for a long time how people can survive in the woods of Georgia, but we haven’t seen how people are able to survive in a city. We’re going to see some new ways people can survive and escape a million-plus walkers,” Gimple said in an AMC panel at the Winter Television Critics Association media conference.

“It’s a new world, that’s part of the fun of New York. We all grow up thinking what it would be like to go New York. There’s a little bit of that magic in the show. Two people, two characters who have never been there, and going for the first time. In that way, the show gets to reinvent itself, “ Gimple said.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror,” reads a description of the show.

Other cast members include Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham and Mahina Napoleon. Gimple, Jorné, Cohan, Morgan and Bockrath alll serve as executive producers, with Gimple standing as executive producer.

The series is set to premiere in June 2023.