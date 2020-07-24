‘Walking Dead’ Season 10 Adds Six Extra Episodes, Season 11 Delayed

It looks like the coronavirus has shaken things up for “The Walking Dead” in more ways than we’d realized. While we’re finally going to be able to see the delayed finale episode of Season 10 in October, that apparently won’t actually be the end of Season 10. Instead, showrunner Angela Kang announced during the show’s [email protected] panel on Friday, Season 10 will be getting an additional six episodes that will air in 2021.

Kang didn’t provide any further details about this. Will these episodes tell a different story than what was planned from the start of Season 11? We don’t know yet.

Season 10 hadn’t yet been completed when the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. shut down most Hollywood productions back in March. The remainder of the season aired anyway — except for the finale episode, which will presumably wrap up the story of the war against the Whisperers.

Also Read: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 6 Gets Premiere Date and Trailer (Video)

While we’ll finally get to see that episode in October, it’ll be a while longer until we get more of the main series. No additional episodes of “The Walking Dead” will air in 2020. “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6, which in a normal year would premiere in August and run up to the start of Season 11 of the flagship series, will instead take the normal “TWD” window in October.

Earlier in “TWD” panel, a sneak-peek of the Season 10 finale rolled and it was revealed that episode will air Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c and be immediately followed by the premiere of new spinoff series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

The “Fear the Walking Dead’s” [email protected] panel streamed right before its parent show’s presentation Friday. During that online event, “The Walking Dead” prequel dropped its Season 6 trailer and announced the premiere date for the upcoming installment. You can view that trailer here.

TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.