“The Walking Dead” fans have waited a long time for this moment — Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are finally back, headlining their own show in “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.”

The latest in a line of series spin-offs since the duo signed off from the flagship series (Lincoln exited in Season 9, followed by Gurira’s departure in Season 10), “The Ones Who Live” promises to reunite the beloved apocalyptic life partners and bring audiences back in touch with some of the core characters who made them fall in love with the “Walking Dead” universe in the first place.

Here’s everything to know about when and where to watch “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.”

When does “The Ones Who Live” premiere?

The latest “Walking Dead” spin-off premieres on Sunday, Feb. 25 on AMC,

New episodes will debut weekly on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Where is “The Ones Who Live” streaming?

New episodes of “The Ones Who Live” will stream on AMC+.

Where are the rest of the “Walking Dead” shows streaming?

All 11 seasons of “The Walking Dead” are currently streaming on Netflix.

Though the flagship series is not streaming on AMC+ in its entirety, subscribers have access to two episode collections, “The Best of Rick” and “The Best of Michonne,” which encompass 15 episodes from throughout the series run, including the series premiere and series finale.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond,” and all eight seasons of “Fear the Walking Dead” are streaming on AMC+.

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” episode release guide

Episode 1: ‘Years’ – Feb. 25

Episode 2: ‘Gone’ – March 3

Episode 3: ‘Bye’ – March 10

Episode 4: ‘What We’ – March 17

Episode 5: ‘TBA” – March 24

Episode 6: ‘TBA’ – March 31

Who is in the cast?

The cast of “The Ones Who Live” is anchored by returning stars Lincoln and Gurira as Rick and Michonne, but the series also introduces new faces and brings back a familiar foe. Here’s the confirmed cast list:

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Thorne

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor

Terry O’Quinn as Major General Beale

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Watch the trailers below