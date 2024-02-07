A “Walking Dead” crossover among spin-offs might be in the cards, according to franchise chief Scott Gimple.

“I do have dreams of merging this all together, and I have [placed] little breadcrumbs towards that,” Gimple said during the 2024 Television Critics Association winter press tour. “You never know exactly when and how, because of a variety of reasons … I will just say, I’m building those pathways.”

Gimple warned that there “could be all sorts of pivots along the way” that might tweak his plans, pointing to cast and crew working on different projects who might not be available at the same time.

Gimple’s ambitions to weave “The Walking Dead” universe together started long before he created spin-offs “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” “Tales of the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

“Before I was showrunner, when I was a writer-producer for the show, even then I would have these … wishes — things I wanted to do with the story,” Gimple said of his time as a staff writer, adding that uniting Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) was one of them. At the time, Gimple’s desire to make connections between elements of the universe did not go unnoticed either.

Gimple’s comments come ahead of the release of “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” which brings his dream of bringing Rick and Michonne together. With “The Ones Who Live,” the universe of “The Walking Dead” contains six spin-offs, including “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: Dead City” and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”

“The Walking Dead” fans might also be in for future installments of “The Ones Who Live,” though nothing has been made official.

“I would say, anything is possible,” Gimple said. “We’re focused on this one right now… We wound up with something we really like.”

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” premieres Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+.