The universe of “The Walking Dead” is about to get more intense this winter. The latest trailer for AMC’s upcoming “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” features helicopters firings missiles, Michonne (Danai Gurira) chopping down the undead with her katana and what appears to be an entire zombie army.

The video starts by cutting between the drama’s two central characters, Michonne and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). As an armored Michonne pulls out her sword, she faces down a field filled with seemingly endless zombies.

“I lost someone years ago. Now I’m looking for him,” she says.

The camera then cuts to a dilapidated city. A grizzled Rick repeatedly bashes in the heads of zombie after zombie with a spear.

“I have to keep trying. I won’t stop,” Rick says. “I’m getting there, I’m getting home.”

The rest of the trailer darts between destroyed remnants of the pre-apocalypse world, such as grounded steamboats, and imposing shots of military officers preparing for battle. “Why do you think I’m even going to go along with this?” Rick asks Major Gen. Beale (Terry O’Quinn).

“Because everything will change,” the major ominously teases. Watch the full trailer above.

The sixth spinoff set in “The Walking Dead” universe, “The Ones Who Live” takes place after the events of the original series. It revolves around the love story between Michonne and Rick, two fan-favorite characters who were torn apart. In a destroyed world on the brink of war against the undead and the living, can these two find each other again?

“Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they

even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?” a logline for the series reads.

The upcoming drama is set to premiere on Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+.