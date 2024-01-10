‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Trailer Finds Rick Grimes and Michonne in the Middle of a War | Video

Danai Gurira’s Michonne and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes are back in a new trailer for “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” which is set to premiere Feb. 25 on AMC Networks and AMC+.

The latest series in the “Walking Dead” universe is described as an “epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world” who are kept apart by distance, an unstoppable power and the ghosts of who they were.

The trailer sees Michonne traversing a zombie-infested wasteland as she searches for Rick. Meanwhile, Rick is fighting for survival and appears to be caught up with a military force that is waging a war against both the living and the dead.

In addition to Lincoln and Gurira, other characters showcased in the trailer include Major General Beale (Terry O’Quinn), Nat (Matthew Jeffers), Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and Thorne (Lesley-Ann Brandt).

“Why are you here?,” Beale asks Grimes. “Do you wanna kill or do you want to die?”

“Look in my eyes sir. You tell me,” Grimes replies.

It’s been five years since Lincoln exited “The Walking Dead.” Rick seemingly perished in an explosion in the 2018 Season 9 episode of “The Walking Dead” titled “What Comes After,” with viewers later learning he survived and was taken by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) on a CRM helicopter. He appeared briefly in the flagship show’s series finale as a consignee of the CRM.

Gurira exited “The Walking Dead” in Season 10 when her character departed in search of Rick, leaving their children Judith and Rick Jr. behind.

Lincoln was originally poised to continue his “Walking Dead” journey in a series of films spearheaded by franchise overseer Scott Gimple, but that idea was jettisoned in favor of this spin-off series that was announced in 2022 with the title “The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.”

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” is executive produced by Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath. Check out the full trailer in the video above.