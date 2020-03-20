AMC Postpones ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Date

AMC has pushed the premiere date for the third “Walking Dead” spinoff, the network announced Friday.
“‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year,” read a tweet from the franchise’s Twitter account on Friday, accompanied by a new date-less poster for the show.
The series is one of many being affected by the coronavirus pandemic that has brought film and TV production to a standstill in recent weeks. Though the season had completed filming prior to the production shutdowns, a few of the season’s episodes have post-production work that remain unfinished, according to an individual familiar with the situation.
The decision to hold until later in the year came in response to the way other TV projects and ad sales dollars have been shifted around the calendar as a result of the shutdowns, the individual said.
Last week, AMC had to suspend production on its other “Walking Dead” spinoff, “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as pre-production on the upcoming Season 11 of the flagship show.
Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” centers on the first generation raised in the post-apocalyptic world. The series, which is being billed as a two-season limited event, follows two sisters who, along with two friends, leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest.
Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond star. The series is produced and distributed by AMC Studios, with Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath serving as executive producers.
