“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski railed against a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Dr. Jill Biden on Monday’s show, calling it “clickbait” and “lowbrow.”

“It got all this attention for all the wrong reasons. Maybe they were looking for clickbait? I don’t know. Very lowbrow,” said the MSNBC talent while co-host and husband Joe Scarborough interjected, “Holy cow!”

On Friday, the Journal published an op-ed by Joseph Epstein telling soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden to stop using her title of “doctor” — despite her having a doctoral degree in education — and calling her “kiddo.” The piece was titled “Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D.” and urged Dr. Biden to “think about dropping the honorific, which feels fraudulent, even comic.”

It was roundly lambasted over the weekend. Even Biden herself appeared to weigh in, tweeting Sunday, “Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished.” Still, Brzezinski resurrected the criticism for a scathing take-down Monday morning.

“The column is pretty much downhill from there. You can imagine he was dead serious when he wrote that,” the host said, saying the attack on Biden’s education “managed to be petty, elitist and misogynistic all at once.”

Brzezinski said Epstein’s response “to a highly-accomplished 69-year-old women was to tell the ‘kiddo’ who received two Masters as well as doctorate that she shouldn’t use the term ‘doctor’ unless she delivered a baby.”

“I’m questioning what planet we’re on at this point as I’m reading it,” she sighed. “We don’t even have to ask if this would have written by a man.”

“It never is, actually,” said Scarborough.

“Thank you,” said Brzezinski, before going on to point out other times the Journal’s own opinion page referred to men with doctorates using the earned honorific. When she mentioned the paper referred to Dr. Henry Kissinger using his proper title, Scarborough exclaimed, “What? Wait! Did he deliver babies? Dr. Kissinger’s an OB? Really? I never knew that side of Dr. Kissinger!”

Brzezinski also noted that earlier this year, the paper had no objection to printing a quote about her own father, diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski, when then-Senator Joe Biden called him Dr. Brzezinski during a meeting.

The elder Brzezinski didn’t deliver babies, but was President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser and did get his doctorate from Harvard, where he studied the Soviet Union.

