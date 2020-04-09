Wall Street Journal Editorial Slams Trump for ‘Wasted’ and ‘Off Key’ Coronavirus Briefings

The Murdoch-owned publication took a hard stance Thursday, but offered Trump advice

| April 9, 2020 @ 9:27 AM
Donald Trump Coronavirus Anthony Fauci

Getty

In an opinion piece published Wednesday, the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal dismissed President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings as “wasted” time for him to lob “off key” attacks on the press and political rivals, but not do much else.

The editorial began, “A friend of ours who voted for President Trump sent us a note recently saying that she had stopped watching the daily White House briefings of the coronavirus task force. Why? Because they have become less about defeating the virus and more about the many feuds of Donald J. Trump.”

Also Read: Chris Cuomo Calls Trump Downplaying Coronavirus Threat 'Asinine' (Video)

It did mention that the briefings were originally a “good idea” designed to inform Americans about a very serious pandemic and its effects on public health and the economy. The Journal’s editorial board isn’t the only group of people to think this way, either: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has said they’re “nothing.” During one of the briefings, sharp-eyed viewers even questioned whether Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson fell asleep.

“One of the ironies of this Presidency is that Mr. Trump claims to despise the press yet so eagerly plays its game. Every reporter knows the way to get a TV moment, and get a pat on the back from newsroom pals, is to bait Mr. Trump with a question about his previous statements or about criticism that someone has leveled against him. Mr. Trump always takes the bait,” noted the Journal’s editorial. Trump has, in turn, praised a One America News Network correspondent and lambasted a Fox News reporter, among many others, during his briefings.

The Journal also said Trump’s “outbursts against his political critics” are “notably off key” and won’t help him win re-election against former vice president Joe Biden. Instead, the editorial board offered, he could appeal to viewers — and voters — by shortening the briefings and letting Vice President Mike Pence run them and keep them on-track.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
1 of 42

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE