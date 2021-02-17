Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp on Wednesday announced a new three-year partnership with Google to provide news content from outlets like the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and the New York Post to the Google News Showcase.

In a press release, News Corp said it will receive “significant payments” from Google through ad revenue sharing and a new subscription platform. Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal will also include some of News Corp’s brands from the U.K., like the Times, the Sunday Times and the Sun, as well Australian publications like the Australian, news.com.au, Sky News and other metropolitan and local titles.

News Corp’s CEO Robert Thomson said in a statement that he sees the deal as one that will have “a positive impact on journalism around the globe as we have firmly established that there should be a premium for premium journalism.”

“I would like to thank Sundar Pichai and his team at Google who have shown a thoughtful commitment to journalism that will resonate in every country. This has been a passionate cause for our company for well over a decade and I am gratified that the terms of trade are changing, not just for News Corp, but for every publisher,” he added, before thanking the Murdoch family and various Australian leaders, as well.