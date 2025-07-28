Wallis Annenberg, Philanthropist and Annenberg Foundation CEO, Dies at 86

Wallis Annenberg, a philanthropist who served as board chairman, president and CEO of the Annenberg Foundation, has died at age 86.

Per a statement from her family to the Los Angeles Times, she died at her home in L.A. on Monday morning from complications due to lung cancer.

“Wallis transitioned peacefully and comfortably this morning to her new adventure,” the family’s statement read. “She was surrounded with love. Cancer may have beaten her body but it never got her spirit. We will hold her and her wisdom in our hearts forever.”

Born in 1939, the heiress of Walter Annenberg’s publishing empire has spent much of her life focused on philanthropy dedicated to education, communications, arts and culture, medical research, animal welfare, social justice and environmental stewardship.

In 2002, Annenberg stepped in as the foundation’s vice president following the death of her father Walter. She would take over as chair following the death of her stepmother, Leonore, seven years later.

Since assuming chairmanship of the foundation in 2009, Annenberg had overseen the distribution of more than $611 million to over 2,280 organizations. Prior to that, she directed the Los Angeles office of the foundation in giving nearly half a billion dollars to over 1,000 organizations.

Under her leadership, the Annenberg Foundation also funded short-term and long-term recovery efforts following the Palisades and Eaton wildfires earlier this year.

Her name can be found on various public spaces around Los Angeles, including the Wallis Annenberg Building at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the Wallis Anngenberg GenSpace in Koreatown, the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and the under construction Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills.

Annenberg was the University of Southern California’s longest-serving trustee. In 2o11, she gave $50 million to support the construction of a new building on the USC University Park campus for the USC Annenberg School of Communications & Journalism. In March, she also donated $5 million to build a state-of-the-art multimedia production studio on the USC Capital Campus.

She has been honored by numerous organizations, including the Americans for the Arts, the Shoah Foundation, the California African American Museum and The Kennedy Center, and is a recipient of the 2022 National Humanities Medal.

Additionally, she served on a number of boards including the Museum of Modern Art in New York; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; the California Science Center; the Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County; the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra; the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Annenberg is survived by four children and five grandchildren.