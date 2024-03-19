Walter Hill to Receive WGA Lifetime Achievement Award

Walter Hill, whose career spans nearly five decades, will receive the Writers Guild of America West’s 2024 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement. The WGA made the announcement on Tuesday and noted that the lifetime achievement award goes to members who have “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.”

Hill’s most famous screenwriting credits include “The Getaway,” “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.” and “Aliens.” He began his career with the screenplay for 1972’s “Hickey and Boggs,” followed by “The Getaway,” “The Mackintosh Man” and “The Drowning Pool.” He became a writer-director with 1975’s “Hard Times,” starring Charles Bronson and James Coburn, and, in 1979, he wrote and directed the beloved cult classic about gangs in New York City, “The Warriors.”

That same year, he ventured into producing with Ridley Scott’s “Alien” and went on to write and produce the sequels “Aliens” and “Alien3.” His 1980 Western “The Long Riders” was nominated for a Palme d’Or at Cannes. The most recent film he wrote and directed was 2022’s “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan. That movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Hill received the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.

“Walter Hill’s impact on our industry is undeniable,” WGAW president Meredith Stiehm said in a statement. “His unique style influenced and educated generations of screenwriters who followed. He has had an enduring, renowned career, and the Guild is honored to present him with the Screen Laurel Award.”

The 76th Writers Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, April 14, in Los Angeles.