The NAACP Image Awards celebrated its 55th annual ceremony on Saturday, celebrating winners and nominees in an event hosted by Queen Latifah, who was returning to host for the second time. “The Color Purple” took home the award for Outstanding Motion Picture. The film’s stars Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, and Taraji P. Henson also took home Outstanding Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress for their roles.

Earlier rounds of winners in this year’s awards were announced earlier this week. Those included Ava DuVernay for Outstanding Director, “The Color Purple” for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” for Outstanding Animated Series and Michelle Buteau for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television).

This year’s awards ceremony was hosted at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Presenters included Jeffrey Wright, Kerry Washington, Donnie Wahlberg, Idris Elba, Sterling K. Brown, Leslie Jones, Taraji P. Henson, Morris Chestnut and Kenya Barris. The show also featured a performance by actress and singer Andra Day.

The Image Awards were established in 1967 to honor Black actors, authors, writers, directors, producers and actresses. Only members of the NAACP are allowed to vote.

The full list of winners announced as part of the live show is below: