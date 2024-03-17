The NAACP Image Awards celebrated its 55th annual ceremony on Saturday, celebrating winners and nominees in an event hosted by Queen Latifah, who was returning to host for the second time. “The Color Purple” took home the award for Outstanding Motion Picture. The film’s stars Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, and Taraji P. Henson also took home Outstanding Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress for their roles.
Earlier rounds of winners in this year’s awards were announced earlier this week. Those included Ava DuVernay for Outstanding Director, “The Color Purple” for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” for Outstanding Animated Series and Michelle Buteau for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television).
This year’s awards ceremony was hosted at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Presenters included Jeffrey Wright, Kerry Washington, Donnie Wahlberg, Idris Elba, Sterling K. Brown, Leslie Jones, Taraji P. Henson, Morris Chestnut and Kenya Barris. The show also featured a performance by actress and singer Andra Day.
The Image Awards were established in 1967 to honor Black actors, authors, writers, directors, producers and actresses. Only members of the NAACP are allowed to vote.
The full list of winners announced as part of the live show is below:
- Entertainer of the Year
Usher
- Outstanding Motion Picture
“The Color Purple”
- Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”
- Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Taraji P. Henson, “The Color Purple”
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo, “The Color Purple”
- Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
India Amarteifio, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
- Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris, “Snowfall”
- Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Mike Epps, “The Upshaws”
