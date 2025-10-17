Walton Goggins to Star Opposite Amber Midthunder in ‘Painter’ at 20th Century Studios

Walton Goggins is set to star alongside Amber Midthunder in “Painter,” which has just been acquired by 20th Century Studios. The project is an action thriller from FilmNation’s production banner, Infrared Pictures.

“John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad wrote the script.

“Painter” centers on a young woman, trained from a young age, who must employ every skill in her arsenal to rescue her father after he is kidnapped.

The project is the feature directorial debut of acclaimed stunt specialist Garrett Warren. “Painter” was brought to 20th Century Studios with James Cameron shepherding as executive producer.

“Reacher” headliner Alan Ritchson was originally attached to star opposite Midthunder, but bowed out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Drew Simon and Sam Speiser of FilmNation’s production banner Infrared Pictures will produce along with Kolstad and his manager, Josh Adler.

J.R. Young will oversee the project for 20th Century Studios.

Goggins was most recently in the third season of “The White Lotus,” for which he garnered an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. He also made a splash playing The Ghoul in Prime Video’s TV adaptation of “Fallout,” a post-apocalyptic video game. He’s set to reprise his role in Season 2, which comes out in December.

Additionally, Goggins reprised his fan-favorite role of Uncle Baby Billy in the fourth and final season of “The Righteous Gemstones,” which concluded back in May.

He also appeared in “The Uninvited,” a film directed by his wife, Nadia Conners, which premiered at the South by Southwest Festival.

Midthunder recently starred alongside Jack Quaid in Paramount’s action-comedy “Novocaine,” as well as in A24’s “Opus” opposite Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich, which both released on Mar. 14. Next up, she will be seen as one of the stars in the highly anticipated TV adaptation of “Carrie” for Prime Video.

Goggins is repped by Darris Hatch Management and CAA. Midthunder is repped by CAA, Corner Booth Entertainment and Jackoway Austen.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.