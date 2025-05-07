Walton Goggins Tries to Guess Who Will Die in ‘SNL’ Season Finale, Says Emil Wakim Is a ‘Dead Man Walking’ | Video

In a promo for this week’s “Saturday Night Live” featuring Walton Goggins as host, the “White Lotus” star tries to guess who will be killed in the season finale — no matter how many times Marcello Hernández tries to tell him it’s not that kind of show.

“I’m super curious to see how the whole thing’s going to end,” Goggins tells Hernández, explaining in a dramatic stage whisper, “Who’s gonna die?”

Goggins is of course nodding to the suspense drummed up each season of “The White Lotus,” which opens with a dramatic death and shows throughout the ensuing episodes who died and how. In Season 3, the actor played revenge-obsessed Rick Hatchett.

While Hernández insists that “SNL” doesn’t kill anyone in their own season finale, Goggins gamely nods along, then says of a passing Emil Wakim that he’s a “dead man walking.” He also shares the theory that Colin Jost and Michael Che would die in an act of murder-suicide.

Watch the promo bit below:

“No one is dying,” Hernández argues — to which Goggins replies, “That’s exactly what someone’s who’s about to die would say.” He then guesses that Hernández will be killed by Heidi Gardner or Chloe Fineman, before slapping himself on the forehead and exclaiming, “Oh my god, I know who it is. It’s Bowen. It’s always been Bowen! Because he hates you.”

When, as Goggins predicted, Hernández is suddenly stabbed in the back, the killer is revealed to be Michael Longfellow. “I should have been Domingo,” he says, referring to the popular viral character.

Earlier this season, “SNL” spoofed Mike White’s award-winning HBO series with “The White Potus,” in which a melancholy Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) ponders suicide just like Jason Isaacs’ character did for most of Season 3.

Goggins makes his hosting debut on Saturday, with Arcade Fire as musical guests.