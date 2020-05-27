Wanda Sykes Claps Back at Scott Baio Over Joe Biden Support

Sykes defended the presidential candidate last week after his “you ain’t black” comment

Wanda Sykes

Nearly a week after Scott Baio tried to bait Wanda Sykes on Twitter, the comedian has issued her response, apologizing for the delay and taking a jab at the former “Happy Days” star in the process.

The exchange began last week when Baio called out Sykes for supporting Joe Biden despite controversial remarks made by the presidential candidate during an interview on “The Breakfast Club.” Baio tweeted at the time, “Hey @iamwandasykes why is it okay for @JoeBiden to say something clearly racist but @therealroseanne gets kicked off of her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake? Is it because you’re a full of s—, hack liberal?”

“Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you,” Sykes wrote in her Wednesday response. “I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, ‘Then you ain’t an ape.'”

She continued, “Well, let me get back to work…I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do.”

Biden came under fire after a radio interview last Friday in which he said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee later walked back the statement, calling it “really unfortunate.”

At the time, Wanda Sykes suggested that Biden’s comment should be taken as a bad joke. “Biden feels at home speaking to the Black community,” she wrote on Twitter. “He made a joke. Comedy ain’t easy, but he didn’t say 2 go shoot Clorox in our tits. Now, I wouldn’t make a blanket statement to say that voting for Trump means you’re not Black. I would say that it means you’re not smart.”

