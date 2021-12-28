“WandaVision” led the list of this year’s most-pirated TV series worldwide, with four other Marvel Studios shows that launched on Disney+ in 2021 also landing a spot on the Top 10 rankings, according to TorrentFreak.

The Elizabeth Olsen- and Paul Bettany-led limited series was followed by “Loki” at No. 2 and Netflix’s “The Witcher” in third. After that, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Hawkeye” and “What If…?” round out the list’s first six slots.

Disney+’s domination of the most-pirated list builds on the streaming service’s presence last year — the first year after “Game of Thrones” ended and another show finally got a shot at leading the piracy pack — when “The Mandalorian” came in first, but was the only Disney+ title to make the cut.

Streaming services Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video also had some of 2021’s most-pirated shows, “Foundation” and “The Wheel of Time,” respectively, while the only cable series was Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” which made the list last year.

See below for 2021’s worldwide rankings, according to TorrentFreak, based on single-episode downloads for shows released this year. The list is made based on stats from several sources, including data reported by public trackers of BitTorrent, which accounts for only a small portion of television piracy, and the website I Know.

Per TorrentFreak, “Our calculations are based on single episodes which means that season packs are underrepresented which disadvantages series that are released in one go. Based on rough calculations, Netflix’s Casa de Papel could taken the 5th spot. Squid Game would have made it into the top 10 as well. We will do our best to reflect this correctly in future lists.”