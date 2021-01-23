‘WandaVision': Our Biggest Questions After That Crazy Fourth Episode

(Major spoilers ahead for the first four episodes of the first Marvel TV series, “WandaVision”)

It’s not a Marvel Cinematic Universe project if you’re not immediately bouncing theories off of friends or asking a question about something that wasn’t explained. The first four episodes of “WandaVision” are out now on Disney+, and naturally, there are a lot of questions to unpack. Namely…what the heck is going on in Westview?!

What’s the real story behind Monica Rambeau?

The character of Geraldine, as we knew coming into “WandaVision,” is actually Monica Rambeau — the young girl we met in “Captain Marvel.” Some time in the two-and-a-half decades between that movie and the present, Geraldine/Monica seemingly wound up involved with S.W.O.R.D.

S.W.O.R.D. is basically an outer space version of S.H.I.E.L.D., intended to defend Earth from alien threats. It’s an organization she has no tie to in the comics, but Monica was wearing their logo in the third episode. Clearly she has some ties to the organization here — not hugely a surprise considering her mom, Maria Rambeau, was an Air Force pilot and could very well have become an astronaut after her foray into outer space in “Captain Marvel.”

In episode four, we got more intel about the character, who disappeared during Thanos’ snap. When she reappeared, she found out her mother had died of cancer. But our theories about Maria’s Air Force history linking her and her daughter to S.W.O.R.D. seem to be correct. A colleague notes that Maria built S.W.O.R.D. “from the ground up,” indicating that she likely started the organization after the events of “Captain Marvel.”

We still don’t know what Monica has been up to since we last saw her as a little girl in the 90’s. But we suspect more information is coming soon, as she’s definitely an integral part of the series.

Why was Monica in Westview?

Thanks to episode four, we now know the mystery of how Monica (aka “Geraldine”) ends up in Westview. Grounded with terrestrial missions post “blip,” Monica is assigned to a missing person case for the FBI, as they’re in need of a S.W.O.R.D. drone. Seeing the force field surrounding Westview, she touches it and accidentally falls into Wanda’s reality.

Also Read: Is 'WandaVision' Setting Up the Young Avengers?

Right now, we have no idea why or how she became Geraldine with no apparent memory of her real life until Wanda sang a Sokovian lullaby that made her remember Ultron. But those answers are probably coming soon, as is the answer to…

What actually is this place Wanda and Vision are stuck in?

Westview is apparently an idyllic, quiet town where Wanda and Vision have chosen to settle and live out their lives. But is it? Neither of them can remember why they moved there, where they were before or, really, anything at all about their previous lives beyond their crazy superpowers. And now we have a few more answers about why that is.

Westview — a town in New Jersey — doesn’t actually exist. When Monica arrives to investigate and meets FBI agent Jimmy Woo (last seen keeping watch on Scott Lang in “Ant-Man”), a sheriff from Eastview explains to them that even though they can see the town down the road, there’s “no such place.”

We still don’t know exactly how this reality was created. Possible explanations for Westview’s existence include a warped reality in Wanda’s mind that she’s created to block out the trauma she’s experienced in the MCU, or something that an unrevealed third party put in place. Or something else entirely.

Also Read: 'WandaVision': What's Up With Geraldine and that Sword Logo?

It’s easy to forget, after Wanda spent the last few movies mostly just using her powers to pound bad guys, that she also has mind powers. She can read people’s thoughts and influence them, as we saw her do a bunch of times in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Her mental abilities, which are derived from the very same Mind Stone that brought Vision to life, are more than capable of constructing this world in her mind — or in someone else’s.

Whatever the explanation, it appears that this world is a place that people can physically enter. So we could be seeing the multiverse in action here.

On top of all that: why would it be a sitcom? Darcy Lewis apparently had the same question.

So what’s Darcy’s role in all of this?

We haven’t seen Darcy Lewis since “Thor: The Dark World” and while we don’t know what she’s been up to, we do know she’s now Dr. Lewis in the field of astrophysics. Darcy is one of the select people brought in by S.W.O.R.D. after Monica’s disappearance in an attempt to solve what was going on in Westview. She’s also the one who uses her smarts to figure out how to transmit Wanda’s reality to the outside world — aka the world we as the viewer have been watching since the beginning.

Right now, that’s all we know. But it’ll definitely be interesting to see how much Darcy’s role evolves over the rest of the episodes.

Why can Monica see and touch the energy field that’s surrounding Westview but others, like Jimmy Woo, can’t?

We’ll attribute this to her powers, even if we haven’t seen them yet. In the comics, Monica can transform herself into any form of energy and is able to control everything from gamma waves to X-ray waves to radiation. In fact, her alias is “Photon” which eagle-eyed viewers might notice is included on her name plate at the S.W.O.R.D. offices.

Why are Wanda and Vision even in Westview?

This is, we guess, the true central question of this story. While it seems very likely that this whole world is some kind of mental construct, the more intriguing mystery is the why of it. Did Wanda do this to herself? It certainly seems like she’s in control one way or another, given how she’s been rewinding the narrative. And after forcibly removing Monica once she brings up her past, it seems even more apparent that Wanda is at least knowledgable enough to know this reality isn’t real life.

But we still don’t have the full picture. Is there something else — or someone else — who Wanda has made a deal with to live in this reality? Is another group — the folks apparently watching on monitors from the outside — responsible for it? And what’s the purpose of it? What are those responsible trying to get out of it? There will inevitably be some kind of big reveal down the line.

What’s S.W.O.R.D. got to do with it?

Assuming you watched the first episodes of “WandaVision” on Disney+, you definitely saw that red toy helicopter with a weird sword logo on the side. We now know that the helicopter is actually a S.W.O.R.D. drone, originally sent in by Monica before she gets sucked into Westview.

But what’s S.W.O.R.D.’s real role in everything? It’s still hard to say. By all accounts, it seems like S.W.O.R.D. is trying to help Wanda escape from it, but maybe they’re actually managing this simulation. If it’s the latter, then there probably is another, as-yet-unrevealed party involved in all this.

You can read more about S.W.O.R.D. and what it might mean for the MCU moving forward here.

Also Read: 'WandaVision': What You Need to Know About Those Fake Commercials

Perhaps more relevant to this discussion is that S.W.O.R.D. was created for “X-Men” comics, and the organization’s history is pretty well tied to that of mutants. We wouldn’t have thought much of that fact before Disney merged with 20th Century Fox, when mutants were off the table for the MCU. But now, anything is possible.

What happened when Wanda ejected Monica from Westview?

In episode three, we saw Wanda eject Monica from her reality — literally — after she “broke through” and brought up Wanda’s brother Pietro and Ultron. In episode four, we saw where Monica ended up: back in New Jersey, outside the facility that the FBI and S.W.O.R.D. have set up to monitor Wanda’s world.

Perhaps more interesting is the fact that Wanda didn’t just use any powers to force Monica out of her reality. She used her Scarlet Witch powers. This is the first time we’ve seen them used in “WandaVision,” as all of Wanda’s magic thus far has been pretty by the book. So the fact that this moment is what finally brought out her real powers seems pretty significant.

It’s worth noting that Wanda herself seemed to be caught off guard at the reveal of her powers, but we don’t know yet whether that’s because outside forces have played a role in erasing that part of her or if it’s because she’s just in denial about her grief. Another interesting thing, however, is that after Wanda uses her powers, she sees an image of Vision — except he’s gray and dead, the same way we saw him at the end of “Infinity War.”

Of course, when Wanda realizes this, she quickly corrects the narrative and tries to shake it off. But we know Vision is starting to doubt just how genuine this reality is, despite Wanda’s best efforts. And it’s fair to say that using her powers might have started a small breakthrough that will lead to more dominoes falling.

Also Read: 'Avengers: Endgame' Almost Had a 'WandaVision' Post-Credits Scene, Says Paul Bettany

Why did a beekeeper climb out of the sewer?

We knew the beekeeper was associated with S.W.O.R.D., since he had the logo on the back of his suit. But we finally have the mystery of his background somewhat solved after episode four. The beekeeper was sent in to try to find Monica, and the reason he crawled out of the sewer is because that’s how he was able to make his way into the town. That suit, by the way? It was actually a HAZMAT suit that was transformed into a beekeeper suit when he passed through the force field into town, the same way the drone turned into a toy helicopter.

Wanda says “No” and seemingly rewinds time when she sees him. But unlike Monica’s ejection, we don’t know what happened to the beekeeper after Wanda rewound time. Did he get ejected also? Did he unknowingly get integrated as part of Westview?

This guy is probably not a significant Marvel character on his own, though. The show credits stuntman Zac Henry as the beekeeper, and it’s not super likely that they’re going to give him a starring role.

Who is Agnes?

Agnes is clearly more than a nosy neighbor. But who exactly is she? Could Agnes be a cover for Marvel witch Agatha Harkness, who is well known for being one of Wanda’s most notable mentors? If so, is Agnes the one controlling Wanda’s reality? Or is she acting as some sort of tutorial program, keeping Wanda engaged in this reality and life so she doesn’t suspect otherwise?

It’s worth pointing out that she certainly doesn’t like Geraldine, since she’s an outsider. So Agnes is probably key. We still don’t know much about how she fits into “WandaVision” but in episode four, we saw Jimmy Woo and Darcy identifying Westview citizens as real people based on their IDs. Agnes was one of the only people who didn’t have a real life ID attached to her name in the “who’s who” of the town…which only furthers our suspicions she’s who we suspect she is.

Also Read: 'WandaVision': What's Up With That Creepy 'For the Children' Chant?

Who are the twins that Wanda gives birth to?

We don’t actually get confirmed names of the twins, though Wanda and Vision do debate between “Tommy” and “Billy” — which matches up with Tommy Shepherd and Billy Kaplan, Wanda’s twins from the comics and two of the Young Avengers. We’re pretty sure that this is the introduction of the superheroes Speed and Wiccan, especially since Marvel seems to be building to an eventual Young Avengers team-up. But only time will tell.

How is Vision even alive?

The sentient android, who we first met in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” met his unfortunate end at the hands of Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Although Tony Stark’s sacrifice in “Endgame” undid Thanos’ snap and brought back the 50% of the population that disappeared for five years, Vision stayed dead. Either because his his main source of life was one of the six Infinity Stones, or because he was killed before The Snap (Tony only brought back those snapped out of existence). So how is he in Westview, living a happy married life? The most obvious guess is that this is a reality constructed in Wanda’s mind, similar to the House of M comic storyline.

Also Read: There's a Very Specific Reason Monica Rambeau Is in 'WandaVision,' Kevin Feige Says

Since it feels so extremely unlikely that this show is taking place in actual reality, it would then also seem unlikely that Vision is truly “alive” again. But until we know what’s actually going on here, it’s tough to speculate on whether this story will lead to Vision’s return in films.

What’s up with those fake commercials?

“WandaVision” took its sitcom homages seriously, and that includes 50’s and 60’s style commercials. But why include them in the show, other than to add another layer of accuracy and detail? They all feature winking easter eggs ranging from Stark Industries to Hydra, which is fun on its own…will they eventually come together to mean something more?

What happens when Vision eats other things?

In the second episode, we saw what happens when Vision eats a piece of gum, swallowing it by accident. It stayed lodged in his body, affecting his movements. (He is an android, after all.) Vision tells Wanda in the first episode that he doesn’t eat food, and the gum incident seems to affirm why. But the gum only incapacitated him slightly, it didn’t exactly hurt him. So what happens when he eats other food? Does it affect his inner-workings the same way? Does it have no affect at all?

Also Read: All 58 Theatrically Released Marvel Movies Ranked

Who was that voice on the radio?

At one point during the second episode, a radio begins spitting out distorted sounds before a voice starts calling out to Wanda. “Who’s doing this to you, Wanda?” Now that we’ve seen the other side of the conversation, it’s confirmed that this was Jimmy Woo, who was trying to make contact with Wanda so S.W.O.R.D. and the FBI can figure out what’s going on.

How did Wanda get pregnant?

It’s probably just an example of “WandaVision” doing a sitcom storyline, with the simulation simply making it happen because it’s supposed to. But it’s still pretty weird! And there are big implications to this — in the comics, Wanda’s twin boys grow up to be superheroes like their mom.

Why do Westview residents keep chanting “for the children”?

This chant would be weird under any circumstance, but that weirdness is amplified by the fact that there were zero children in the first two episodes of “WandaVision.” Obviously, this bit has some kind of significance, but it’s hard to guess what it would be just yet. We do have one idea, however, which you can read here.