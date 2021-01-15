(Major spoilers ahead for the first two episode of the first Marvel TV series, “WandaVision”)

It’s not a Marvel Cinematic Universe project if you’re not immediately bouncing theories off of friends or asking a question about something that wasn’t explained. The first two episodes of “WandaVision” have finally premiered on Disney+, and naturally, there are a lot of questions to unpack. Namely…what the heck is going on in Westview?! (And does Westview even really exist?)

What actually is this place Wanda and Vision are stuck in?

The suburban town of Westview is apparently an idyllic, quiet town where Wanda and Vision have chosen to settle and live out their lives. But is it? Neither of them can remember why they moved there, where they were before or, really, anything at all about their previous lives beyond their crazy superpowers. Possible explanations for Westview’s existence include a warped reality in Wanda’s mind that she’s created to block out the trauma she’s experienced in the MCU or a government-controlled experiment. Or, perhaps even more likely, both.

It’s easy to forget, after Wanda spent the last few movies mostly just using her powers to pound bad guys, that she also has mind powers. She can read people’s thoughts and influence them, as we saw her do a bunch of times in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” He mental abilities, which are derived from the very same Mind Stone that brought Vision to life, are more than capable of constructing this world in her mind — or in someone else’s.

On top of all that: why would it be a sitcom?

How Is Vision Even Alive?

The sentient android, who we first met in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” met his unfortunate end at the hands of Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Although Tony Stark’s sacrifice in “Endgame” undid Thanos’ snap and brought back the 50% of the population that disappeared for five years, Vision stayed dead. Either because his his main source of life was one of the six Infinity Stones, or because he was killed before The Snap (Tony only brought back those snapped out of existence). So how is he in Westview, living a happy married life? The most obvious guess is that this is a reality constructed in Wanda’s mind, similar to the House of M comic storyline.

Since it feels so extremely unlikely that this show is taking place in actual reality, it would then also seem unlikely that Vision is truly “alive” again. But until we know what’s actually going on here, it’s tough to speculate on whether this story will lead to Vision’s return in films.

Why are Wanda and Vision even there?

This is, we guess, the true central question of this story. While it seems very likely that this whole world is some kind of mental construct, the more intriguing mystery is the why of it. Did Wanda do this to herself? Is another group — the folks apparently watching on monitors from the outside — responsible for it? And what’s the purpose of it? What those responsible trying to get out of it? There will inevitably be some kind of big reveal down the line.

What’s SWORD got to do with it?

Assuming you watched the first episodes of “WandaVision” on Disney+, you definitely saw that red toy helicopter with a weird sword logo on the side. That’s the logo for an organization called S.W.O.R.D., which is basically an outer space version of S.H.I.E.L.D., intended to defend Earth from alien threats.

Perhaps more relevant to this discussion is that S.W.O.R.D. was created for “X-Men” comics, and the organization’s history is pretty well tied to that of mutants. We wouldn’t have thought much of that fact before Disney merged with 20th Century Fox, when mutants were off the table for the MCU. But now, anything is possible.

A bigger question, maybe: is S.W.O.R.D. managing this simulation, or are they trying to help her escape from it? If it’s the latter, then there probably is another, as-yet-unrevealed party involved in all this.

You can read more about S.W.O.R.D. and what it might mean for the MCU moving forward here.

Why did a beekeeper climb out of the sewer?

This guy had a S.W.O.R.D. logo on the back of his suit, so his allegiance is pretty clear. And Wanda says “No” and seemingly rewinds time when she sees him. That would seem to indicate Wanda is herself opposed to whatever S.W.O.R.D. is doing here. Since his appearance came after a series of big jolts to Wanda and Vision’s house, it would seem like they’re disrupting the simulation in some way — which might indicate that S.W.O.R.D. is trying to help Wanda escape.

This guy is probably not a significant Marvel character on his own, though. The show credits stuntman Zac Henry as the beekeeper, and it’s not super likely that they’re going to give him a starring role.

Who Is Agnes?

Agnes is clearly more than a nosy neighbor. But who exactly is she? Could Agnes be a cover for Marvel witch Agatha Harkness, who is well known for being one of Wanda’s most notable mentors? If so, is Agnes the one controlling Wanda’s reality? Or is she acting as some sort of tutorial program, keeping Wanda engaged in this reality and life so she doesn’t suspect otherwise?

What’s Up With Those fake Commercials?

“WandaVision” took its sitcom homages seriously, and that includes 50’s and 60’s style commercials. But why include them in the show, other than to add another layer of accuracy and detail? They all feature winking easter eggs ranging from Stark Industries to Hydra, which is fun on its own…will they eventually come together to mean something more?

What Happens When Vision Eats Other Things?

In the second episode, we saw what happens when Vision eats a piece of gum, swallowing it by accident. It stayed lodged in his body, affecting his movements. (He is an android, after all.) Vision tells Wanda in the first episode that he doesn’t eat food, and the gum incident seems to affirm why. But the gum only incapacitated him slightly, it didn’t exactly hurt him. So what happens when he eats other food? Does it affect his inner-workings the same way? Does it have no affect at all?

What Was Up With That Red Helicopter?

Wanda discovers a curious red toy helicopter in her front bushes, but it’s a mystery where it’s from. It does have the S.W.O.R.D. logo, however, along with the number 57 written on the side. All signs point to the fact that it’s something that came into Westview from the outside “real world,” but if that’s the case, how did it get warped in this reality? And was it a careless accident that the helicopter ended up there?

While we have no idea what the significance of the little helicopter is, the number 57 could be a meta-nod to the fact that Scarlet Witch was first introduced in the comics in 1964 — 57 years ago. But it certainly could have some actually plot relevance as well.

Who was that voice on the radio?

At one point during the second episode, a radio begins spitting out distorted sounds before a voice starts calling out to Wanda. “Who’s doing this to you, Wanda?” Could be a S.W.O.R.D. person, or maybe an MCU character we already know — the voice is distorted, so it’s tough to tell.

How is Wanda pregnant?

It’s probably just an example of “WandaVision” doing a sitcom storyline, with the simulation simply making it happen because it’s supposed to. But it’s still pretty weird!