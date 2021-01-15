‘WandaVision': What You Need to Know About That Sword Logo

(Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of the Marvel series “WandaVision” on Disney+)

Eagle-eyed fans watching the first two episodes of “WandaVision” might have zoned in on an intriguing symbol that came up a couple times. If you’re curious about what the symbol — a sword encased in a circle — might be, it’s most likely a reference to S.W.O.R.D., aka the Sentient World Observation Response Department.

What exactly is S.W.O.R.D.? Similar to S.H.I.E.L.D. (Marvel loves their acronyms!), S.W.O.R.D. is a counterterrorism and intelligence agency. Unlike S.H.I.E.L.D., which focuses on more earth-bound threats like Hydra and terrorists, S.W.O.R.D.’s main purpose is to deal with extraterrestrial and space-related threats.

S.W.O.R.D. was created by Joss Whedon and John Cassady, and first appeared in the 2004 comic “Astonishing X-Men #6.” In the Marvel Comics world, S.W.O.R.D.’s leader was an agent named Abigail Brand, and the group initially operated with an undercover agent named Lockheed out of the X-Mansion. Brand became the leader of the group when she intervened during Colossus’ intentions to destroy Earth, in what had the potential to turn into an interplanetary war. After that, Nick Fury made her top commander.

How might S.W.O.R.D. be relevant to “WandaVision?” Well, for starters, we have no idea what’s behind Wanda and Vision’s idyllic life. It’s clearly some sort of simulation, but we don’t know who’s doing it or why. It could be that S.W.O.R.D. is running the show. Or, if somebody else — like Wanda herself — is running things, then S.W.O.R.D. might be trying to help her escape.

There are few different disconnected threads here — Wanda and Vision’s sitcom world, folks monitoring that world, and folks interfering with that world like the beekeeper that we saw at the end of the second episode. The beekeeper had the S.W.O.R.D. logo on his back, and Wanda didn’t not react happily when she saw him. So there’s at minimum a Wanda vs. S.W.O.R.D. situation happening.

But it could just as easily be a Wanda vs. S.W.O.R.D. vs. someone unknown third party situation. Some villains trapped her in this place, and S.W.O.R.D. is trying to get her out. We’ll see how it goes.

Something to consider while formulating your fan theories is that Wanda doesn’t have anything to do with space, and thus those two don’t neatly fit together. But we’ve got a big new wild card, in the form of mutants. S.W.O.R.D. history is heavily tied to that of mutants, and we know that with the X-Men in Disney’s hands that mutants will show up in the MCU sooner or later.

The comic book version of Wanda Maximoff, by the way, is a mutant. Could we somehow be witnessing the introduction of mutants to the MCU right now?

Having a S.W.O.R.D. reference in “WandaVision” isn’t exactly out of left field. There’s been growing speculation that S.W.O.R.D. will become a prominent part of Phase 4, particularly as it relates to “Captain Marvel 2.” As the credits scene in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” showed, that Nick Fury is currently in space with the Skrulls, setting up operations intergalactically. And although Teyonah Parris’ character is credited as “Geraldine,” we know she’s really a grown-up Monica Rambeau — the little girl from the first “Captain Marvel — who Kevin Feige has noted “plays a very specific role.”

Marvel never does anything by accident, and it makes total sense that it would use “WandaVision” to start planting those interconnected seeds.