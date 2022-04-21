Bobak Esfarjani, who was nominated for a Writers Guild Association Award for his work on Marvel’s “WandaVision,” has signed an overall deal with FX Productions, Kate Lambert, executive vice president of Original Programming at FX, announced on Thursday.

Esfarjani already serves as a writer and contributing producer on upcoming FX sci-fi series “Kindred, based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, and Noah Hawley’s “Alien.” Under the agreement Esfarjani, will continue to work on these and other FX series while developing new content for the channel.

“Bobak has greatly contributed to FX’s upcoming ‘Kindred’ and ‘Alien’ and now, under this agreement, he will be able to apply his considerable talents to other FX series while developing original content that draws on his vision as a writer and creator,” Lambert said.

“I’m thrilled to expand my relationship with the amazing team at FX,” said Esfarjani in a statement. “They consistently produce the highest level of quality material, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

His credits include James Wan’s “Archive 81” for Netflix and “Manifest” for NBC/WBTV. He’s also been tapped to write an unnamed feature film project for “The Flash” and “It” producers Andy and Barbara Muschietti at Universal Pictures.

Esfarjani is represented by APA, Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Gregg Gellman.