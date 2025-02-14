WaPo’s Ben Terris Replaces Olivia Nuzzi at New York Magazine

Another Washington Post writer is leaving the paper, with national politics reporter Ben Terris sharing on Friday that he is headed to New York Magazine.

He will replace Olivia Nuzzi — who left last year after her digital relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came to light — as the magazine’s Washington correspondent.

“Very excited to be joining New York Magazine as their Washington correspondent,” Terris wrote on X. “I’ll miss the Post, of course. Especially Style — which remains the best newspaper section in the world.”

— Ben Terris (@bterris) February 14, 2025

He is one of several new hires announced by New York on Friday. Town & Country Executive Style Director Erik Maza, and reporters Rachel Corbett and David Freedlander — who have both written for New York previously — will become features writers, as well as Vox senior correspondent Rebecca Jennings.

Terris replaces Nuzzi, who was a star reporter for New York, but left the magazine after she developed a relationship with RFK Jr. while reporting on his presidential campaign. The news of Nuzzi and Kennedy’s relationship quickly became a massive media story after it was first reported in September, with outlets like the New York Post reporting on the pair allegedly having “incredible” FaceTime sex (both sides have denied the relationship was ever physical).

New York editor-in-chief David Haskell in December said the Nuzzi-Kennedy affair was the “hardest thing” for him to deal with in his five years on the job.

Terris adds to a growing list of WaPo writers to leave Jeff Bezos’ paper in recent months, including Jen Rubin, a vocal critic of President Trump, and White House reporter Tyler Pager.