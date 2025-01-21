CNN Nabs Longtime WaPo Editor Philip Rucker as SVP Editorial Strategy and News

After two decades at the Washington Post, veteran editor Philip Rucker is joining CNN as SVP, Editorial Strategy and News, the latest in a slew of exits from the Jeff Bezos-owned paper, CNN announced on Tuesday.

In his new role at CNN, Rucker will help lead the network’s coverage of President Trump’s second term. Per CNN, he will also “continue to break news and tell urgent, distinctive stories in engaging formats across CNN’s platforms.”

“I look forward to collaborating with the world-class journalists at CNN to help chart a new era of digital transformation,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist said in a statement. “Together, we will cover the fast-paced stories that lie ahead with authority, curiosity, precision and creativity.”

Rucker’s exit comes after more than 400 Washington Post journalists signed and sent a letter to owner Bezos, saying they are “deeply concerned” with the paper’s leadership as its readership continues to erode and journalistic talent bleeds out.

Conservative anti-Trump columnist Jen Rubin, investigative reporter Josh Dawsey, political correspondents Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer and White House reporter Tyler Pager have all also announced their departures in 2025.

Additionally, WaPo laid off roughly 100 employees earlier this month.