Momentum Pictures has acquired North American rights to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s award-winning feature directorial debut “War Pony.” CAA brokered the domestic deal, while Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales.

Co-written with Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, the film follows two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Their interlocking stories function as an exploration of growing up and searching for a sense of belonging in a world where the chips are stacked against them.

“War Pony” premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Caméra d’Or for best first feature. It will make its U.S. debut at SXSW on Thursday, March 16.

In TheWrap’s Cannes review, Steve Pond called the film “unhurried, naturalistic and heartbreaking,” praising the “intimacy” it achieves as “a story told from the inside, not the outside.” As Keough and Gammell discussed in an interview for TheWrap’s Cannes magazine, the script developed out of a friendship they struck up with Reddy and Sioux Bob after Keough worked with them on the film “American Honey.”

The film is produced by Keough and Gammell through their production banner Felix Culpa and Caviar, in association with Ward Four, Couscous Films, and Kaleidoscope Entertainment. Other producers are Willi White, Bert Hamelinck, Ryan Zacarias, Sacha Ben Harroche, and executive producer Pte Cante Win Poor Bear.

Currently, Keough and Gammell are in production for the Hulu limited series “Under the Bridge.” The true crime series is based on the novel by Rebecca Godfrey, who Keough will play in the show.