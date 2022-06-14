Warner Bros. Television Group adds to its growing roster of talent by signing a new first-look deal with writer/producer Bill Prady and Chris Sanagustin’s Pine Tree Entertainment.

Under the terms of the deal, Pine Tree Entertainment will develop new scripted programming — including dramas, multi- and single-camera comedies, genre series, and more — for all platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and broadcast networks. Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.

“It’s exciting for Chris and me to be back at Warner Bros., a studio I first called home almost two decades ago,” Prady said. “We are thrilled to partner with a creative team that shares our vision for innovative television and the championing of new voices.”

The deal brings both Prady and Sanagustin back into the WBTV fold. Prady co-created the hit comedy “The Big Band Theory,” which ran for 279 episodes across 12 seasons to become the longest-running multi-camera seres in TV history. Sanagustin’s first Hollywood gig was as a production assistant on a WBTV series. The deal also reunites Prady with Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, who previously signed Prady to a first-look deal at Netflix during her tenure at the streaming service.

Prady and Sanagustin launched Pine Tree Entertainment, Ltd. in 2020 to develop and create scripted projects across a variety of genres, including drama, fantasy, sci-fi, comedy, and adult animation. Since its formation, and prior to the WBTVG deal, Pine Tree had set up multiple projects in development across platforms such as NBC, TBS, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix.

Prior to “The Big Bang Theory,” Prady served as a writer on “Dharma & Greg,” rising to executive producer and eventually taking over as showrunner. He was also a writer and co-executive producer on WBTV’s “Gilmore Girls.” Sanagustin is a veteran television executive who has led teams at Netflix, Universal Television, UCP, and The WB. She has overseen dramas such as “Bates Motel,” comedies such as ABC’s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and Hulu’s “The Mindy Project.”