Warner Bros Judd Apatow Denis Villeneuve

Getty Images

Hollywood Shock Turns to Full-Blown Backlash After WarnerMedia Streaming Move

by and | December 11, 2020 @ 3:22 PM

CAA president and Directors Guild of America join a growing chorus of A-listers criticizing the studio

A week after Warner Bros.’ bombshell announcement that it will debut its 2021 film slate on HBO Max and theaters on the same day, the backlash from filmmakers, producers, agents and guilds is rising to a deafening din. And the theater owners aren’t too happy either.

Filmmakers Judd Apatow, Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve — the latter two among the studio’s biggest creators of the last few years — all spoke out publicly this week against Warner Bros.’ decision, with Apatow calling it “disrespectful” and Villeneuve calling it a “hijacking.” Major producers who work with the studio seemed shocked into silence, though Legendary let it be known that it was exploring a lawsuit over the aborted releases of upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Dune,” two Warner films that it financed.

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Senior Film Reporter

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Handmaid's Tale

Where Does Hulu Fit in Disney’s Super-Size Streaming Strategy?
Academy Museum President Bill Kramer at museum media tour

Academy Museum President Says Only the Pandemic Could Push Back the Opening (Again) After Years of Delays
Chris Messina

Chris Messina to Star in HBO Max Pilot About 2019 College Admissions Scandal
Ms Marvel Logo Disney Plus Marvel Studios

Here’s Why You Should Know Kamala Khan, The Lead of Disney+’s ‘Ms. Marvel’
MSNBC/Fox News/CNN/TLC

119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)
One Night Only: The Best of Broadway - Season 2020

Tina Fey’s ‘Best of Broadway’ Fundraiser on NBC Was Definitely Not Thursday’s Best-Rated Show
Bob Chapek as Disney Investor Day

Disney’s $16 Billion-Plus Bet: An Avalanche of New Content for Streaming – and Movie Theaters Too
Disney investor day 2020

Here’s Everything Disney Just Announced During Massive Investor Day Presentation
Onyx Equinox Crunchyroll

4 Things You Need to Know About Sony’s $1.2 Billion Crunchyroll Acquisition
there's a lot of new star wars shows and brad bird is not amused

‘Incredibles’ Director Brad Bird Throws Shade at Disney’s Endless ‘Star Wars’ Announcements
final black widow trailer scarlett johansson natasha romanoff

Disney Moves 3 Films to Disney+, But ‘Black Widow’ Will Still Open in Theaters