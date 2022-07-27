Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Merged Advertising Sales Team

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the leadership for its merged advertising sales team, which will report to Chief Advertising Sales Officer Jon Steinlauf.



The majority of the senior leadership in the department are executives who held roles in Discovery Inc., to be expected considering Discovery chief David Zaslav‘s position as the new CEO of the merged company. Among the Discovery execs joining the team are EVP Karen Grinthal, who is overseeing linear and digital sales and revenue for a suit of WBD networks including TBS, Food Network, Cartoon Network and OWN; and digital advertising EVP Jim Keller, who will oversee sales for HBO Max, Discovery+ and other streaming and digital platforms.



Executives from the WarnerMedia side include Andrea Zapata, who will continue as head of Research, Data and Insights, and Turner Sports Chief Revenue Officer Jon Diament, who will oversee linear and digital sales for TBS Sports, TNT Sports, Discovery Channel, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, truTV, Science Channel, NBA TV and MotorTrend.



“Warner Bros. Discovery has the greatest collection of brands to offer advertisers, and our new leadership team will unlock that unique value to best drive success for our clients,” said Steinlauf. “This organizational structure combines strengths from each legacy organization with a set of client-focused, results-oriented leaders across brands and platforms who will create innovative, impactful advertising opportunities for our partners.”



Read the full list of Warner Bros. Discovery’s advertising sales senior leadership below:

John Dailey will lead Cross-Company Partnerships and New Business. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales for Discovery, Inc., where he served as a conduit for partners interested in combining multiple Discovery assets to effectively reach the best audiences across Discovery’s portfolio of television and digital properties.

Jon Diament will oversee linear and digital sales and revenue for TBS Sports, TNT Sports, Discovery Channel, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, truTV, Science Channel, NBA TV and MotorTrend. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Turner Sports Advertising Sales, providing leadership and strategy for all aspects of the division including ad sales, sponsorships, advanced advertising and promotional efforts across Turner Sports’ expanding multi-platform footprint.

Laura Galietta will lead Integrated Advertising Sales Marketing across all digital and linear properties. She most recently served as Group Senior Vice President, Integrated Advertising Sales Marketing and Consumer Products Licensing for Discovery, Inc., where she was responsible for positioning the portfolio and forging strategic alliances with advertisers and leading the Advertising Sales Marketing team for Discovery’s suite of iconic, real-life networks.

Karen Grinthal will oversee linear and digital sales and revenue for Food Network, TLC, TBS Entertainment, OWN, Cooking Channel, Cartoon Network and WB Syndication. She most recently served as Executive Vice President for Discovery, Inc., where she was responsible for all linear and digital advertising and partnership revenue for Food Network, TLC, OWN and Cooking Channel.

Jim Keller will set strategy for Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and digital products including HBO Max, discovery+, CNN Digital, Sports, as well as oversee Advanced Advertising, Programmatic, TVE, Sites & Social and VOD. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Digital Advertising Sales & Advanced Advertising at Discovery, Inc., where he was responsible for leading strategic development of all U.S. Digital Ad Sales, driving digital revenue efforts for the company’s U.S streaming services, including discovery+, and led the development and monetization of all advanced, data-driven and addressable products across Discovery’s vast portfolio of both linear and digital properties.

Greg Regis will oversee linear and digital sales and revenue for HGTV, CNN, ID, TNT Entertainment, Magnolia Network, Travel and HLN. He most recently served as Executive Vice President for Discovery, Inc., where he was responsible for all linear and digital advertising and partnership revenue for HGTV, ID, Travel Channel and Magnolia Network.

Sheereen Russell will continue to lead Warner Bros. Discovery’s DEI content monetization efforts, now as a direct report, and will leverage the WBD portfolio to meet the increasing marketplace demand for DE&I opportunities. Sheereen will also maintain her leadership role within OWN.

Robert Voltaggio will oversee Pricing & Planning and will also be responsible for Sales Support, Commercial Operations and Direct Response. He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales Revenue & Planning for Discovery, Inc., where he was responsible for all inventory portfolio management as well as strategic sales services and estimates for Discovery’s 19 U.S. networks and joint ventures.

Andrea Zapata will lead Research, Data and Insights. She previously held this role at WarnerMedia, overseeing research for the company’s portfolio of linear and digital brands, marketplace intelligence, category and client insights as well as outcome focused research for advertisers.