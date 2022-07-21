Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Global Corporate Communications and Media Relations Team

As the dust on the Warner Bros. Discovery merger settles, the company has set its global corporate communications and media relations team.

The team members and their roles were announced in an internal email by chief corporate communications officer Nathaniel Brown.

“It’s been a very busy, productive few months since the launch of our new combined company. During this time, I’ve really enjoyed meeting and talking with many of you and remain grateful for your openness, insights and patience throughout this process,” Brown wrote to staffers. “Both legacy companies bring tremendous talent, and this is especially true when it comes to the Communications function, which makes me even more excited about the team we’re building together for the future. Unfortunately, it has also made for some really tough decisions as we streamline the organization and necessarily eliminate duplicative roles.”

Among the team are Megan Klein in the corporate communications role, Laura Watson in the executive communications role, Kim Page in the internal communications role, and Monica Neal in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion role.

Per Brown’s memo, obtained by TheWrap, Klein is heading up corporate communications after joining WBD earlier this summer after exiting the Fox Corporation. She runs West Coast communications, supporting Brown across corporate comm functions, including media relationships, finance and investor relations, government affairs, DE&I, CSR and legal.

Watson is in charge of executive communications. She came over from the Walt Disney Company. In Watson’s role, she’ll support WBD’s CEO and other C-suite executives and senior leadership, and will also be responsible for strategic planning and messaging, including for the company’s investor relations, crisis management, and media engagement functions.

Page will handle internal communications, overseeing “all communications intended to inform and engage the company’s employee population globally,” per the email.

Blake Bryant is in charge of global brands, franchises, experiences, home entertainment and licensing. Blake will continue to oversee communications for DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. consumer products, themed entertainment and the Global Franchise Strategy group, while also assuming responsibility for home entertainment and licensing.

Nate Smeltz handles U.S. sports communications.

Monica Neal runs Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, “amplifying internal and external programs and initiatives across the company, and supporting WBD’s future Chief Global Diversity and Inclusion Officer,” per the memo.

Arielle Falkowitz will handle corporate relations, overseeing corporate event planning on behalf of the CEO and other C-suite executives, including those held at Hudson Yards and on the Lot. She will also continue supporting industry relations, and company-wide hospitality programs.

Cara Brugnoli is handling revenue communications.

Internationally, Fiona McLachlan will lead the comms team for the EMEA region; Selina Govan oversees communications for the APAC region; and a search is on to find the right candidate to lead the LATAM region.

Gregory Ho, Lauren McCabe, Janine Richardson, Caroline Rittenberry, Jennifer Toner, Rob Wheeler, Laura Young and Emily Zalenski are said to be exiting after a transition period.

“We are truly grateful for their leadership, accomplishments, and commitment over the years – to their teams and the organization. Each of them has had a meaningful and lasting impact, and we wish them all the very best and much success in their future endeavors,” Brown noted in the email.