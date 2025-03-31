Warner Bros. Discovery Adds Anton Levy to Board of Directors

Warner Bros. Discovery is adding Anton Levy to its board of directors, who will stand election during its 2025 annual shareholder meeting.

Levy is currently an advisory director at General Atlantic, which has over $103 billion assets under management. He joined the private equity firm in 1998 and has held senior leadership roles including co-president and chairman of global technology, served on the firm’s investment, portfolio and executive committees and led its investments in tech companies including Airbnb, Alibaba Group, CrowdStrike, Facebook, Klarna AB, Mercado Libre, Slack, Snapchat, Squarespace and Uber.

Prior to General Atlantic, he served as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley, with a focus on the technology sector.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Levy will be paid based on the board’s compensation program for non-employee directors. In accordance with changes made at the 2024 annual meeting, the stock retainers granted in 2025 will be $240,000 and the cash retainers will be $105,000.

His appointment follows a comprehensive search process led by WBD’s nominating and corporate governance committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Anton to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board. His addition is consistent with the commitment we announced in December to continue to enhance the board with industry experts with track records of value creation,” WBD board chair Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr. said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Anton as we continue to oversee the execution of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy to unlock value for shareholders. I also appreciate the engagement we have had from shareholders, including helpful input from John Petry, Managing Member of Sessa Capital, as part of that process.”

In addition to Levy, WBD recently appointed Anthony Noto and Joey Levin as independent board directors in January. Attorney and John Malone’s nephew Daniel E. Sanchez was also added to the board in September. Other current WBD members include Malone, Richard Fisher, Paul Gould, Debra Lee, Kenneth Lowe, Fazal Merchant, Paula Price and Geoffrey Yang.

“We are making meaningful progress to achieve our vision for Warner Bros. Discovery and harness the power of our unique, world-class assets to drive profitable growth,” WBD CEO David Zaslav added. “We continue to move forward with urgency to improve performance and position our businesses for success over the near- and long-term amid the evolving industry landscape. We are confident that Anton will add valuable perspectives as we continue to take steps to drive long-term value for shareholders.”

WBD said that information about its upcoming annual meeting will be available in its proxy statement, which it plans to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in “due course.”