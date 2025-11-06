Warner Bros. Discovery Swings to $148 Million Loss in Q3 As it Prepares For Split or Sale

Warner Bros. Discovery swung to loss of $148 million in its third quarter of 2025 as the media giant is preparing to either split or sell all or parts of its business amid an ongoing strategic review of alternatives.

The company’s studio & streaming business showed strength with revenue growth of 8% to $5.28 billion and profit growth of 58% to $1 billion. Streaming’s profit climbed 19% to $345 million, while the studios business hit a profit of $695 million, compared to $308 million a year ago. On the flip side, the global linear networks business’ revenue fell 22% to $3.9 billion, while profit tumbled 20% to $1.7 billion.

Here are the quarter’s results:

Net loss $148 million, compared to a profit of $135 million a year ago. The loss included $1.3 billion of “pre-tax acquisition related amortization of intangibles, content fair value step-up, and restructuring expenses.”

Earnings Per Share: A loss of 6 cents per diluted share, compared to a loss of 9 cents a share expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Revenue: $9.05 billion, compared to $9.18 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Streaming subscribers: Added 2.3 million subscribers for a total of 128 million globally.

The latest quarterly results come as WBD has put itself up for sale, citing “unsolicited interest” from “multiple parties.”

In addition to continuing on with its planned split into Warner Bros. and Discovery Global on track for completion in April, the company’s board will also consider separate transactions for those two companies or a deal for the entire combined company. WBD also said it would consider an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to its shareholders.

Paramount has made three separate takeover bids, which ranged between $19 and $23.50 per share and were rejected for being too low. Meanwhile, Netflix and Comcast have both signaled their interest in looking at potential deals for the company’s studio and streaming assets. The former has reportedly tapped the investment bank Moelis & Co. to explore a potential bid. Experts who spoke to TheWrap also didn’t rule out Amazon as a potential suitor as the tech giant looks to continue scaling Prime Video and its advertising business.

While both WBD CEO David Zaslav and chairman emeritus John Malone have expressed hope for a bidding war, it isn’t guaranteed that one will ultimately materialize.

When asked about the prospect of a sale, a spokesperson for California Attorney General Robert Bonta’s office exclusively told TheWrap it believes “further consolidation in markets that are central to American economic life — whether in the financial, airline, grocery or broadcasting and entertainment markets — does not serve the American economy, consumers or competition well.”

“We are committed to protecting consumers and California’s economy from consolidation we find unlawful,” the spokesperson added.

Similarly, the Writers Guild of America slammed the idea of Warner Bros. Discovery merger with any studio or streamer last month, warning it would be a “disaster.”

“Merger after merger in the media industry has harmed workers, diminished competition and free speech, and wasted hundreds of billions of dollars better invested in organic growth. Combining Warner Bros. with Paramount or another major studio or streamer would be a disaster for writers, for consumers and for competition,” the guild said. “The WGAW and WGAE will work with regulators to block the merger.”

More to come…