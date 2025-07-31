Warner Bros. Sets Post-Split Multiyear Contracts With JB Perrette and Bruce Campbell

Warner Bros. Discovery set up new contracts with senior executives JB Perrette and Bruce Campbell as the company prepares to split in two.

The deals extend Perrette’s tenure through Dec. 31, 2029, and Campbell’s through Dec. 31, 2030, according to an SEC filing shared Thursday. The contract extensions are contingent on completion of WBD’s expected separation into Warner Bros., which consists of the film studio, HBO and streaming assets, and Discovery Global, which will house the company’s linear networks.

Perrette is set to remain in his current role as president and CEO of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Campbell is expectef to shift from chief revenue and strategy officer into Warner Bros. COO.

The company previously announced that Warner Bros. will be led by current President and CEO of WBD David Zaslav, and Discovery Global will be led by current CFO of WBD Gunnar Wiedenfels. The company is set to separate into two media companies in mid 2026.

“We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros. through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world,” Zaslav said in a statement to press. “With our unmatched portfolio of storytelling IP coupled with our incredible creative partners and now an executive team of proven, bold and committed creative and corporate leaders, we are in a strong position to launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past.”

“As we prepare for the launch of Discovery Global, our enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead only grows thanks to our leading portfolio of beloved brands and programming, our worldwide footprint for adults, kids and families and now the experienced and talented leadership team who will ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences,” Wiedenfels said.