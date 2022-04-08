Warner Bros. Discovery Names Jon Steinlauf to Lead U.S. Ad Sales

Discovery Inc. on Friday named Jon Steinlauf to serve as chief U.S. advertising sales officer for the soon-to-merge Warner Bros. Discovery.

Steinlauf, who currently serves in that role at Discovery, will report directly to Bruce Campbell, future Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Prior to joining Discovery in 2018, Steinlauf served as president of advertising sales at Scripps Networks. He also served as VP of ad sales for Turner Broadcasting’s TBS and TNT networks (1992-2000) and director of ad sales at ESPN (1985-89). He began his career as a media buyer at Young & Rubicam.

“Jon is an industry pioneer, a brilliant thinker and an excellent leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join the Warner Bros. Discovery leadership team,” Campbell said in a statement. “I look forward to partnering with him and the entire organization as we bring together two world-class sales organizations to create a complete and differentiated offering for our advertisers.”

Steinlauf added in his own statement: “I am honored to be leading what I believe will be the most talented ad sales organization in the industry. Warner Bros. Discovery will offer advertisers the most complementary portfolio of brands — spanning news, sports, entertainment, scripted, unscripted and family-focused programming. Together, we will introduce unparalleled ad-supported streaming opportunities to our clients. I’ve spent the last 30 years of my career at Turner, Scripps and Discovery and have the utmost respect for the Warner brands. It is incredible to me that everything will come full circle at Warner Bros. Discovery.”