Warner Bros. Discovery Leadership Team to Include Casey Bloys, Channing Dungey

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its new leadership team, which will see some key executives at Warner Bros. continue in their roles after the departure of studio leadership.



Among the leadership announcements, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich, HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, and Warner Television chairman Channing Dungey will continue in their respective roles, reporting to Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav. WarnerMedia’s international president Gerhard Zeiler will also continue in the same role.



The announcement comes a day after Warner chairman/CEO Ann Sarnoff, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, and HBO Max general manager Andy Forssell exited the company. The merger is expected to be completed as early as this Friday.

“We are so excited to bring the heritage and legacies of these two great companies together by creating Warner Bros. Discovery, and I am proud that our new executive management team blends world-class leaders from both organizations as we take our first step toward one single cohesive, collaborative culture,” Zaslav said in a statement.



Among the Discovery executives joining the leadership team are streaming division president and CEO JB Perrette, who will now oversee both HBO Max and Discovery+ as well as all direct-to-consumer and gaming divisions of the company, including WB Games.

Discovery’s chief accounting officer Lori Locke, general counsel Savalle Sims, chief corporate affairs officer David Leavy and chief culture officer Adria Alpert Romm will also join the new team. Bruce Campbell, Discovery’s chief development officer, will take on the new role of Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, overseeing domestic distribution, advertising and licensing as well as global streaming deals and the company’s legal affairs.

Kathleen Finch, who oversaw Discovery’s TV networks, will now serve as chief content officer and chairman of a new group that will oversee over 40 networks in Warner Discovery’s portfolio, including TBS, TNT and TruTV. As previously announced, Chris Licht will serve as chairman/CEO of CNN while Gunnar Wiedenfels will serve as CFO.