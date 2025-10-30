Warner Bros. Sets ‘Hello Kitty’ Film for July 2028

Warner Bros. has added another franchise animation film to its slate with “Hello Kitty,” a New Line/Warner Bros. Animation co-production based on the hit Sanrio toy franchise.

The film will be released July 21, 2028.

Created by Japanese designer Yuko Shimizu in 1974, Hello Kitty has grown from a merchandise icon who first appeared on vinyl coin purses to a multimedia icon who has become one of Japan’s biggest global cultural contributions.

The character has become the star of dozens of video games, animated series, and comics featuring other Sanrio characters. Warner Bros.’ “Hello Kitty” film has been years in the making, with New Line first coming onboard as co-producers of the film back in 2019.

Now, “Hello Kitty” joins an animated slate for Warner Bros. that is set to launch next year with an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat” in November 2026. Other movies on Warner’s slate include another Seuss adaptation with “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” from “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu, the DC film “Dynamic Duo” and the YA adaptation “The Lunar Chronicles” all set for release in 2028.

