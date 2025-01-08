Warner Bros. Shakeup: Marketing President Josh Goldstine and International Distribution Head Andrew Cripps to Exit

Warner Bros. Discovery is shaking up its structure in the film unit, with worldwide marketing president Josh Goldstine and international theatrical distribution president Andrew Cripps stepping down from their roles.

Theatrical distribution will now be led by Jeff Goldstein, while Dana Nussbaum and Christian Davin will be stepping in on an interim basis to oversee the global marketing team.

Additionally, John Stanford, who currently serves as EVP of Creative Advertising, will serve as the interim head of theatrical creative advertising on behalf of the studio’s upcoming releases.

All will report to Warner Bros. Pictures heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy and will work alongside the studio’s senior leadership across Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. They will also continue supporting DC Studios’ feature film releases in the U.S. and internationally.

“As the theatrical film business continues to evolve, and we remain focused on the growth of WBD’s movie business, we wanted to share some important changes to our team,” De Luca and Abdy said in a memo to staff. “In building for the future, we have made the decision to realign our business unit with a singular global operation at its center to offer greater alignment for all our team members in the years ahead. With this new structure, Josh Goldstine and Andrew Cripps will be stepping down from their respective roles at the studio.”

The memo continued: “As we collectively work together to find new ways of operating in an ever-changing landscape, we are pleased to share that our theatrical distribution operation will be led by longtime Warner Bros. Pictures veteran Jeff Goldstein, who will oversee all aspects of the company’s in-theater exhibition efforts across the world.”

Jeff Goldstein will oversee all aspects of Warner Bros. Pictures’ theatrical distribution activities, including dating, business strategy, sales and administration, specialty/premium formats, and exhibitor relations around the world.

Josh Goldstine joined Warner Bros. in 2021 from Universal Pictures and oversaw the marketing campaigns for movies like “Dune” — with its infamous popcorn bucket — “The Batman,” and “Wonka.” But Goldstine’s legacy at Warner will be defined by the successful, all-hands-on-deck marketing campaign for “Barbie,” which was built alongside Mattel and became a pop culture phenomenon with pink-laden tie-in products across dozens of brands that helped Greta Gerwig’s film become the highest grossing hit in studio history.

“This really was an example of how theatrical movies can engage culture,” Goldstine said at TheWrap’s business conference TheGrill in 2023. “It can pierce the zeitgeist and become part of the conversation, and I think the shared experience of a theatrical space, with so many people wearing pink to the theater for a film that appealed to the very young and also adults with a sense of nostalgia shows how ‘Barbie’ engaged people on so many levels.”

Cripps joined Warner Bros. in 2019 from 20th Century Fox after the latter’s acquisition by Disney. The distribution executive steered Warner Bros. through the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinating with theater chains across the world as they navigated the spread of the virus, with some countries allowing their cinemas to reopen before others.

Alongside Jeff Goldstein, Cripps oversaw the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” during the height of the pandemic in 2020 as well as “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which was released day-and-date on streaming in March 2021 but stood as the first major film that theaters around the world had to put on their screens as the reopening process for exhibitors began in earnest.

Read the full memos from Josh Goldstine, Andrew Cripps and De Luca and Abdy below.

Josh Goldstine

Team- I am writing today to let you know that I will be stepping down from my role here at Warner Bros. Pictures. For the last several years, I have had the great privilege to work alongside a team whom I deeply admire and who brought their very best to every campaign across every imaginable genre of movie. From Barbie to Beetlejuice, to Dune and Wonka, your work has been nothing short of inspiring and I cannot thank you enough for your contributions to the many successes we have shared together. As I look ahead to my next chapter, I take with me many wonderful memories of my time with all of you and applaud your achievements across each film you so thoughtfully brought to audiences around the world. I wish all of you continued success. Josh

Andrew Cripps

Dear All- After 5 ½ fantastic years at WB, I wanted to let you know that I will be stepping down from my role as President of International Distribution. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here, through the ravages of Covid and the seismic changes that the industry has seen but it is the people and the international team that has really made my time here so special. Mike and Pam will shortly be announcing a transition plan but I wanted you to hear from me directly in advance. I know you will continue to give them and the company your full support and make our films as successful as possible. I will be here to help with transition plans but wanted to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you for everything you do day in and day out. Kind regards Andrew

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy