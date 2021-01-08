Warner Bros, Legendary Close to Reaching Deal Over ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Release

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are close to reaching a deal regarding the release of “Godzilla vs. Kong” following Warner Media’s decision to put its entire 2021 release on HBO Max, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Last month, TheWrap reported that Legendary, the producer behind films like “Dune” and “Godzilla vs Kong,” is considering its options, including legal ones, against Warner Bros. over the studio’s seismic decision to send its movies to HBO Max at the same time they premiere in theaters.

Numerous insiders said that WarnerMedia did not give them advance notice ahead of the announcement. An agreement between the two companies would prevent a legal fight as both parties discuss several windowing options and appropriate compensation.

Legendary financed 75% of “Godzilla vs. Kong” and cost around $200 million. According to THR, Warners blocked a deal for Netflix to purchase the film for $225 million. “Godzilla vs Kong” is currently slated to be released on May 21, 2021.

Conversations about the release of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” are still being discussed. Currently, it is set for an October release.

Of course, should WB give special treatment to a film like “Dune” or “Godzilla vs. Kong,” other filmmakers, such as Lana Wachowski for “Matrix 4,” will demand the same. How Warner Media will uphold its day-and-date strategy for its entire 2021 is therefore unclear.

Representatives for Warner Bros. and Legendary have not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.