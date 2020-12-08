AT&T CEO Defends Same-Day Release of 2021 Warner Bros Films on HBO Max: a ‘Win-Win-Win’

AT&T CEO John Stankey has defended his company’s decision to release the 2021 Warner Bros. film slate on HBO Max on the same day they hit theaters.

Stankey said the below during his Tuesday morning keynote conversation at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference:

First of all, fundamentally, one of the unfortunate effects of the pandemic is there basically has been no theatrical exhibition business. And that’s painful for a lot of people and yet, in our case, we still have a fair amount of content that was in the pipeline and being developed. And we have everybody in the industry doing the same thing, which is, in many instances, having an inability to actually take that product out to the consumer. In some cases, where people are choosing to push that product out into maybe alternate platforms, like selling it directly to streaming, from our perspective in our company as a media company, as a distribution company, going and giving those people that are some of your most significant competitors additional arms is probably not the most intelligent way to deal with that content. And we have other levers we can pull. So when we stepped back and looked at what we did and trying some different models over the course of this year, doing releases where they were staggered by geography based on what was going on with the pandemic, trying to reopen theaters on a thinner number of titles, we have some data points and experience that says what works and what doesn’t works. And yet, we know we probably needed to try something different. And our feeling was, in the theatrical business, based on our best discussion with experts, we were going to be in a situation where the psyche of the population, people’s willingness to go back into large venues, go to concerts, do big group things, that’s going to be a little bit of a prolonged recovery, even though we’re going to see progressive improvement in the dynamics of the United States over the next series of quarters. So the question was, what’s best to deal with that asset? Our feeling is, there’s a win-win-win type of solution here. There’s a win for us, there’s a win for our customers and there’s a win for our partners. Any time you’re going to change a model, I know it creates a degree of noise and this is certainly no exception but I think ultimately, rational parties will step back and look at this and say, giving theater owners a predictable release of content over the next several months that they can plan around and start to work their business around is a good thing for them. There are going to be those individuals that still want to go into a theater to have that kind of an experience. We think getting the product on the market in a staged way is important because snowplowing all theatrical content into late ’21 or early ’22 probably isn’t going to help anybody because the market isn’t going to dramatically increase in size of the number of people that want to see that kind of content in the theater if everything starts showing up at the frontend of the funnel there. So we think smoothing that out is frankly in the best interest of not only our product, but those who create it so that we get exposure.

And on the business implications to the decision:

We’re all participants in a market that serves customers and the longer-term impacts are going to be dictated by what consumers wish to do. And I think all of us, if we step back and think about the market and what’s happening today, customers have a tremendous amount of choice as to haw they choose to engage with content. And if we just simply sit here and say this is about whether or not people go to movie theaters, I think we’re missing the broader point, which is, today, even before WarnerMedia made this decision, customers could go watch great two-hour content on a variety of competitive services to HBO Max or any other streaming service that was out there — some of them, very significant releases. So customers are going to drive what occurs in the market, ultimately. And then if we step back and think about what occurs here, to my point, I think when we just are being really honest about this, there’s a win-win-win here. Ultimately, people want to make money, people want to build great content and have the opportunity for customers to experience what their great creative work is and I think, as everybody sits down and kind of sorts through that, there’s a middle ground where everybody can walk away from this feeling like it was ultimately a good thing. But we can’t have that conversation in isolation of the reality of where markets are going right now. So our approach to this has been to lean in and make sure that we’re leaning into where things are going, not try to stay overly connected to what worked out for several decades as a model that was in place for a period of time. And I think there’s a balancing act here. We’re going to continue to talk with all of our partners. And I think we’re going to end up finding that having choice and having multiple platforms of which to move content through is a good thing. And as we’ve discussed here, we’re not putting one over the other, we’re doing both theatrical and streaming at the same time and, ultimately, moving that content back through other traditional windows that exist. And this to me seems like a very friendly and innovative approach. And we’re at a rare time right now in this year with this pandemic, and what happens as we get through the backend of it and people are willing to congregate and do things again, we’ll adjust and work the model differently.

Also Read: 'Dune' and 'Godzilla vs Kong' Producer Legendary Considers Lawsuit Against Warner Bros. Over HBO Max Deal

On Thursday, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced the decision to put all ’21 WB movies on HBO Max on their theatrical release date. It has not proven to be an entirely popular choice among certain producers and film directors.

Christopher Nolan has called the move a “bait and switch” and “Dune” producer Legendary is considering a lawsuit.

Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate includes “Godzilla vs. Kong,” LeBron James’ “Space Jam” reboot, DC Films’ “The Suicide Squad,” the sci-fi epic “Dune” and Lana Wachowski’s “Matrix 4.”