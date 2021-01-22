Warner Bros. has named PR and marketing veteran Blake Bryant as its head of communications for Warner Bros. global brands and experiences.

The appointment was announced by global brands and experiences president Pam Lifford, and Bryant will be based in Los Angeles and report to Johanna Fuentes, head of global communications for Warner Media Studios and Networks Group.

Bryant will oversee external and internal communications for global brands and experiences, including DC, Warner Bros. consumer products, themed entertainment and the global franchise group. He’ll manage the teams responsible for consumer publicity, while also serving as lead on executive, business and strategic communications. Additionally, Bryant will work with the various publicity teams across the studios and networks groups.

Also Read: Warner Bros Kids President Tom Ascheim to Oversee Harry Potter Franchise

“Since we founded GBE in 2018, our laser focus has been to develop and move our incredible brands and franchises even closer to our fans and become an organic part of their lives,” Lifford said. “A key component of this plan is effectively communicating directly with our various audiences, and we’re excited to have Blake joining the team to head up these efforts. He’s got great instincts and a seasoned perspective and will help us take our communications strategies to the next level.”

Bryant was previously SVP of worldwide marketing and publicity at Warner Bros. unscripted television, overseeing all publicity and marketing for the Warner Horizon unscripted TV, Shed Media and Telepictures divisions. He worked on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show and “The Bachelor,” among others.

Before joining Warner Bros., Bryant worked for seven years as VP of creative services at Disney/ABC Domestic Television, where he oversaw consumer and sales marketing creative and advertising for the unit’s off-network and syndicated programming. He also spent 20 years in marketing and publicity for local TV stations across LA, Chicago and San Francisco.

Bryant has won three local market Emmys and six NATAS Emmy wins for his work on “Ellen.”